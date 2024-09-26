Agricultural & Chemicals Imports Grew By 4.28% In 2 Months
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The imports of agricultural and other chemicals into the country increased by 4.28 per cent as compared to the imports of the corresponding period of the last year.
During the period from July-August, 2024 agricultural chemicals valued at $1.500 billion were imported as compared to the imports of $1.439 billion of the same period of the last year, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.
The imports of fertilizers grew by 621.85 per cent as 262,788 metric tons of fertilizers manufactured costing $150.578 million were imported as compared to the imports of 78,067 metric tons valued at $20.860 million of the same period of the last year, it added.
However, the imports of insecticides into the country decreased by 31.
91 per cent and recorded at 4,102 metric tons worth of $22.536 million as against the imports of 6,620 metric tons valued at $33.009 million in the same period of the last year, the data reveled.
Meanwhile, 306,837 metric tons of plastic materials valued at $384.308 million were imported to fulfill the local requirements as compared to the imports of 351,941 metric tons valued at $431.565 million in the same period of the last year, it said.
About 6,686 metric tons of medicinal products worth $196.703 million were imported during the first two months of the current financial year as compared to the imports of 15,901 metric tons valued at $177.151 million in the same period of the last year, it added.
Recent Stories
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage
Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high
President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems
Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024
IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan
More Stories From Business
-
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high3 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim4 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 20248 hours ago
-
BRI, CPECP projects to benefit China and Pakistan equally: Aleem Khan21 hours ago
-
Ahsan for evolving national consensus to tackle confronted challenges21 hours ago
-
ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation21 hours ago
-
KCCI seeks extension in last date for filing Income Tax Returns22 hours ago
-
US, KP governments celebrate youth empowerment, land reforms23 hours ago
-
16 sectoral council to be reactivated for industrial promotion: Jam Kamal23 hours ago