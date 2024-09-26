Open Menu

Agricultural & Chemicals Imports Grew By 4.28% In 2 Months

Published September 26, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The imports of agricultural and other chemicals into the country increased by 4.28 per cent as compared to the imports of the corresponding period of the last year.

During the period from July-August, 2024 agricultural chemicals valued at $1.500 billion were imported as compared to the imports of $1.439 billion of the same period of the last year, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The imports of fertilizers grew by 621.85 per cent as 262,788 metric tons of fertilizers manufactured costing $150.578 million were imported as compared to the imports of 78,067 metric tons valued at $20.860 million of the same period of the last year, it added.

However, the imports of insecticides into the country decreased by 31.

91 per cent and recorded at 4,102 metric tons worth of $22.536 million as against the imports of 6,620 metric tons valued at $33.009 million in the same period of the last year, the data reveled.

Meanwhile, 306,837 metric tons of plastic materials valued at $384.308 million were imported to fulfill the local requirements as compared to the imports of 351,941 metric tons valued at $431.565 million in the same period of the last year, it said.

About 6,686 metric tons of medicinal products worth $196.703 million were imported during the first two months of the current financial year as compared to the imports of 15,901 metric tons valued at $177.151 million in the same period of the last year, it added.

