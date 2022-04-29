Agricultural chemicals imports increase 75.01% in 09 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Agriculture chemical imports into the country during first three quarters of current financial year increased by 75.01% as compared to the import of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-March,2021-22 agricultural and other chemicals valuing $11.098 billion imported as against the imports of $6.341 billion of same period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

In last 09 months country spent $675.199 million on the import of 1,232,926 metric tons of fertilizers manufactured as against the import of 1,256,943 metric tons costing $440.156 million of same period last year,the data reveled.

During the period under review, 24,379 metric tons of insecticides worth of $135.

720 million imported as compared the import of 28,509 metric tons valuing $130.046 million of same period last year, it added.

The imports of insecticides during the period under review witnessed about 4.36% increase as compared the imports of the same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, the imports of 43,443 metric tons of medicinal products costing $3.733 billion were also imported as against the import of 16,059 metric tons valuing $834.714 million of same period last year, it added.

During the period under review country also spent $4.229 billion on the imports of other chemicals during first 09 months of current financial year as against the import of $3.165 billion, which was higher by 33.60% .