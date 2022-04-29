UrduPoint.com

Agricultural Chemicals Imports Increase 75.01% In 09 Months

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Agricultural chemicals imports increase 75.01% in 09 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Agriculture chemical imports into the country during first three quarters of current financial year increased by 75.01% as compared to the import of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-March,2021-22 agricultural and other chemicals valuing $11.098 billion imported as against the imports of $6.341 billion of same period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

In last 09 months country spent $675.199 million on the import of 1,232,926 metric tons of fertilizers manufactured as against the import of 1,256,943 metric tons costing $440.156 million of same period last year,the data reveled.

During the period under review, 24,379 metric tons of insecticides worth of $135.

720 million imported as compared the import of 28,509 metric tons valuing $130.046 million of same period last year, it added.

The imports of insecticides during the period under review witnessed about 4.36% increase as compared the imports of the same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, the imports of 43,443 metric tons of medicinal products costing $3.733 billion were also imported as against the import of 16,059 metric tons valuing $834.714 million of same period last year, it added.

During the period under review country also spent $4.229 billion on the imports of other chemicals during first 09 months of current financial year as against the import of $3.165 billion, which was higher by 33.60% .

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Agriculture Same From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Af ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 Facts against PPP Senator Gillani not properly pre ..

Facts against PPP Senator Gillani not properly presented: ECP

2 hours ago
 Secretary Agriculture, DC Dir Lower visit Ramzan S ..

Secretary Agriculture, DC Dir Lower visit Ramzan Sasta bazaar

2 hours ago
 Pakistan earns US $508 million by exporting transp ..

Pakistan earns US $508 million by exporting transport services in 8 months

2 hours ago
 IT Minister directs timely completion of all proje ..

IT Minister directs timely completion of all projects

2 hours ago
 Crackdown launched to check overcharging of fares

Crackdown launched to check overcharging of fares

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.