Agricultural Chemicals Imports Reduces 35.45% In 07 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Agricultural chemicals imports reduces 35.45% in 07 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The imports of agricultural and other chemicals during the first seven months of the current financial year decreased by 35.45 percent as compared to the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-January, 2022-23, agricultural and other chemicals costing $5.826 billion were imported as against the imports of US$ 9.025 billion in the same period last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, fertilizer imports into the country during the period under review decreased by 12.19 percent as 772,167 metric tons of fertilizer costing US$ 507.870 million was imported to fulfill the local demand as opposed to the import of 996,528 metric tons valuing US$ 578.362 million of the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the country also imported about 21,286 metric tons of medicinal products worth US$ 838.580 million in seven months of the fiscal year 2022-23 as compared to the imports of 36,171 metric tons valuing US$ 3.

397 billion in the same period of last year.

The imports of medicinal products during the period under review reduced by 75.32 percent in contrast to the imports of the same period of last year, it added.

However, during the last seven months, the imports of insecticides grew by 11.15 percent as 22,212 metric tons of insecticides valuing 114.522 million were imported as against the imports of 19,154 metric tons and $103.034 million in the same period last year.

From July-January, 2022-23, other agriculture chemicals worth US$ 2.873 billion were also imported to tackle local requirements as against the imports of US$ 3.206 billion in the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, the imports of other agricultural chemicals reduced by 10.40 percent as compared to the imports of the same period of last year.

