UrduPoint.com

Agricultural Chemicals Valuing $3.477 Bln Imported In 04 Months

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Agricultural chemicals valuing $3.477 bln imported in 04 months

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Agricultural and other chemicals valuing $3.477 billion imported during first four months of current financial year as against the import of $4.550 billion of corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-October, 2022 the import of agricultural chemicals reduced by 23.58 percent as compared the import of the corresponding period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

During the period under review, 361,923 metric tons of fertilizers manufactured costing $218.143 million imported in order to fulfill the local requirements during current Rabi season as compared the imports of 818,915 metric tons valuing $483.857 million of same period last year.

Meanwhile, 11,860 metric tons of insecticides valuing $75.

295 million also imported in order to fulfill the local needs as against the import of 10,350 metric tons worth $48.941 million.

During the period under review, the import of insecticide grew by 53.85 percent as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

In last four months of current financial year, country spent $477.701 million on the imports of about 13,619 metric tons of medicinal products and $873.209 million on the import of plastic materials respectively as imports of the both commodities during the period under review decreased by 66.70 percent and 9.70 percent.

During last four moths, an amount of $1.833 billion also spent on the imports of other agriculture inputs and products as against the imports of $1.169 billion to fulfill the local needs of farming community.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Agriculture Same From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Nizamani after being attacked in Kabul returns hom ..

Nizamani after being attacked in Kabul returns home

2 hours ago
 Death anniversaries of Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy, ..

Death anniversaries of Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy, Patras Bukhari being observed ..

3 hours ago
 PM inaugurates refurbishment project of Units 5 a ..

PM inaugurates refurbishment project of Units 5 and 6 of Mangla Dam

3 hours ago
 Kamran Afzal Ali again seeks 130 days leave

Kamran Afzal Ali again seeks 130 days leave

4 hours ago
 Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding t ..

Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding to any kind of aggression, Army ..

5 hours ago
 LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.