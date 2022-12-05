Agricultural chemicals valuing $3.477 bln imported in 04 months

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Agricultural and other chemicals valuing $3.477 billion imported during first four months of current financial year as against the import of $4.550 billion of corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-October, 2022 the import of agricultural chemicals reduced by 23.58 percent as compared the import of the corresponding period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

During the period under review, 361,923 metric tons of fertilizers manufactured costing $218.143 million imported in order to fulfill the local requirements during current Rabi season as compared the imports of 818,915 metric tons valuing $483.857 million of same period last year.

Meanwhile, 11,860 metric tons of insecticides valuing $75.

295 million also imported in order to fulfill the local needs as against the import of 10,350 metric tons worth $48.941 million.

During the period under review, the import of insecticide grew by 53.85 percent as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

In last four months of current financial year, country spent $477.701 million on the imports of about 13,619 metric tons of medicinal products and $873.209 million on the import of plastic materials respectively as imports of the both commodities during the period under review decreased by 66.70 percent and 9.70 percent.

During last four moths, an amount of $1.833 billion also spent on the imports of other agriculture inputs and products as against the imports of $1.169 billion to fulfill the local needs of farming community.