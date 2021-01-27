UrduPoint.com
Agricultural Machinery, Implements Imports Reduced By 14.70

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Agricultural machinery and Implements imports, during first six months of current fiscal year, have reduced by 14.70 per cent as compared the corresponding period of the last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Wednesday, the Agricultural Machinery and Implements imports came down from $51,715 thousand in Fy 2019-20 of last financial year to US $44,113 thousand of the same period of current financial year.

During the period of July-Dec 20 this year, imports of Construction and Mining Machinery reduced by 32.

86%, worth $54,294 thousand as compared the imports valuing $80,871 thousand of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, Electric Machinery and Apparatus imports decreased by 46.26%, worth $640,704 thousand as compared the imports of valuing $1,192,274 thousand of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, Other Apparatus imports also came down by 5.20%, valuing $216,637 thousand imported as compared the imports worth $228,509 thousand of same period of last year.

