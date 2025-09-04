Open Menu

Agricultural Sector Receives Boost Through Enhanced Credit, Input Support

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Agricultural sector receives boost through enhanced credit, input support

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The government’s continued focus on improving agricultural productivity through enhanced input support and financial access has led to a notable increase in credit disbursement and import of modern machinery during the fiscal year 2024-25.

Agricultural credit disbursement rose by 16.3 percent, reaching Rs. 2,577.3 billion in FY2025, compared to Rs. 2,215.7 billion during FY2024. This increase reflects the government’s commitment to facilitating farmers’ access to timely and affordable financing, says the Monthly Economic Update and Outlook for August 2025.

The momentum was also seen in mechanization, with imports of agricultural machinery and implements surging by 123.9 percent to US$14.4 million in July FY2026, signaling a rising trend in the adoption of modern farming technologies.

Fertilizer offtake during the ongoing Kharif 2025 season (April–July) reflected mixed trends.

Urea offtake increased by 2 percent, reaching 1,859 thousand tonnes, whereas DAP offtake recorded a marginal decline of 0.7 percent, totaling 416 thousand tonnes.

According to the report, the government remains steadfast in its efforts to support the farming community by ensuring timely access to quality seeds, fertilizers, credit, and agricultural machinery to help boost productivity and rural incomes.

However, the outlook is tempered by challenges stemming from adverse climatic events, including heavy rainfall and floods, which continue to pose risks to achieving the sector’s growth targets, it adds.

Despite these hurdles, policymakers reaffirmed their commitment to sustaining agricultural development through policy continuity and targeted support measures.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date a ..

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

2 hours ago
 PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

4 hours ago
 Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

6 hours ago
 Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

15 hours ago
PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global sta ..

PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser

15 hours ago
 Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit ..

Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..

15 hours ago
 Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

16 hours ago
 PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders ..

PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug

16 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..

16 hours ago
 Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspire ..

Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspired by crown prince’s initiati ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business