Agriculture And Other Chemicals Valuing $8.928 Bln Imported In FY 2-22-23

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2023 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Agriculture and other chemicals imports into the country during the fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2023, decreased by 36.61 per cent as compared to the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-June, 2022-23, agriculture and other chemicals costing $8.928 billion were imported as compared to the imports of $14.085 million in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the import of fertilizer manufactured was reduced by 28.52 per cent as 903,693 metric tons of fertilizer valuing $604.376 million were imported as against the import of 1.290 million tons costing $845.538 million in the same period last year.

However, during the last fiscal year, the imports of insecticides into the country grew by 1.

45 per cent as about 37,188 metric tons of insecticides valuing $204.666 million imported as compared to the imports of 34,622 metric tons worth $201.732 million of the same period last year.

By June 30, 2023, the country spent $2.273 billion on the imports of plastic materials and imported over 1.636 million tons of plastic materials as compared to the import of 1.942 million tons valuing $3.135 billion in the same period last year.

During the fiscal year 2022-23, the imports of plastic materials grew by 27.50 per cent as compared to the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

In order to fulfill the local requirements, medicinal products worth $1.328 billion were also imported during the period under review as against the imports of $4.052 billion in the same period last year.

