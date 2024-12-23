Agriculture chemicals imports grew 4.77% in five months of FY2024-25

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Agricultural and other chemicals imports into the country during first five months of current financial year increased by 4.77 per cent as compared to the imports of the corresponding period of the last year.

During the period form July-November 2024 agricultural chemicals worth $3.700 billion were imported as against the imports of $3.531 billion of the same period of the last year, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, the fertilizers imports into the country during the period under review grew by 57.31 per cent as about 628,418 metric tons of fertilizers manufactured worth $382.184 million were imported as against the imports of 462,043 metric tons valued at $242.

955 million of the same period of the last year, it added.

However, imports of insecticides decreased by 35.12 percent as 10,767 metric tons of insecticides valued at $55.018 million were imported as compared to the imports of 16.014 metric tons costing $84.804 million of the same period of the last year, the data revealed.

In last five months of the current financial year plastic imports of plastic materials grew by 2.46 percent and medicinal products by 17.80 per cent respectively as 809,029 metric tons of plastic material costing $1.2 billion and 15,678 metric tons of medicinal products valued at $511.477 million were imported as compared to the imports of the same period of the last year, it added.