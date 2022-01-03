UrduPoint.com

Agriculture Development Vital For Poverty Alleviation: Sania Nishtar

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2022 | 09:25 PM

Agriculture development vital for poverty alleviation: Sania Nishtar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar Monday said that agriculture development and food security was imperative for poverty alleviation, economic development and social prosperity in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar Monday said that agriculture development and food security was imperative for poverty alleviation, economic development and social prosperity in the country.

Addressing ginger harvesting workshop, organized by Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC), she said that ginger can emerge as a major crop and play an important role for the farming community by enhancing their farm income and crop profitability.

She called upon the public-private sectors, research institutions, innovators and farmers for working together to build agriculture value chains to maximize their income that also help in poverty alleviation, livelihoods creation, economic growth and boosting exports.

She also acknowledged the scientists and progressive farmer for this introducing innovation in ginger production in the country and stressed the need for extending research and development results to end farmers to revolutionized agriculture sector in the country.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali Chairman PARC briefed Dr Sania on the success of the ginger cultivation project and its potential to boost Pakistan's farmer economy.

He also apprised her about the variety grown successfully and tested in the field that could yield approximately 8 to 10 tons per acre in these areas.

Dr Ali told that this ginger variety successfully developed and introduced in Pothohar area, adding that PARC was also striving for the development of different crop varieties and it was collecting their germplasm from different countries for adaptability, trial at different locations and management practices.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Exports Agriculture Muhammad Ali From

Recent Stories

Turkey, US to Discuss F-35 at Early 2022 Meeting i ..

Turkey, US to Discuss F-35 at Early 2022 Meeting in Washington - Turkish Defense ..

3 minutes ago
 Minorities contribution in progress, prosperity of ..

Minorities contribution in progress, prosperity of Pakistan praiseworthy: Nation ..

4 minutes ago
 Babar asks Opposition to bring suggestions for min ..

Babar asks Opposition to bring suggestions for mini-budget

4 minutes ago
 SU declares results of LLB (Part-I) annual exams 2 ..

SU declares results of LLB (Part-I) annual exams 2019

4 minutes ago
 5-day training programme begins at SIDA office

5-day training programme begins at SIDA office

4 minutes ago
 OPC resolves 63% complaints of expats in 3 year

OPC resolves 63% complaints of expats in 3 year

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.