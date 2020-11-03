Agriculture, Energy Industries in Argentina Continue to Recover - President

The Argentinean agriculture and energy sectors, which have suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are showing positive trends, the country's President Alberto Fernandez said in an interview with Sputnik, adding that the economy was on the path of recovery

"Agriculture, gas and industry, in general, will surely recover, which is the one that has suffered a lot.

Today, if we look at the industrial activity in terms of energy consumption, we are like in March. We have recovered a lot and I think they [economic sectors] will continue to grow. I think there will be a huge increase in the food sector," Fernandez said.

The Argentinean Central Bank predicted in September that the country's GDP was expected to drop by 11.8 percent in 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The South American country has so far confirmed 1.18 million COVID-19 cases, with about 31,000 fatalities.