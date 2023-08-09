Open Menu

Agriculture Financing Hits Record Rs1.78 Trillion In FY23:SBP

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2023 | 07:42 PM

Agriculture financing hits record Rs1.78 trillion in FY23:SBP

The financial institutions disbursed Rs1,776 billion under agriculture financing during fiscal year 2023 and achieved 97.6% of the agriculture credit target of Rs1,819 billion set by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ):The financial institutions disbursed Rs1,776 billion under agriculture financing during fiscal year 2023 and achieved 97.6% of the agriculture credit target of Rs1,819 billion set by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The credit disbursement recorded an impressive growth of over 25% compared to Rs 1,419 billion disbursed in same period of last financial year (2022, said a press release issued by the SBP on Wednesday.

The outstanding portfolio of agriculture credit also registered a growth of 10% and reached Rs. 760 billion at the end of June 2023 compared to Rs. 691 billion at end June 2022.

The unprecedented performance in fiscal year 2023 is owed to the collective efforts of the financial institutions and various initiatives taken in the backdrop of several challenges including the devastating floods of 2022, rising input costs and monetary tightening in recent years.

Among the various initiatives, SBP's Champion Bank Model and Agriculture Credit Scoring Model played a key role in supporting financial institutions in extending agriculture financing, particularly in the under served areas where significant growth was registered during the period under review.

In addition, the strategic guidance of Agricultural Credit Advisory Committee (ACAC) coupled with rigorous monitoring of financing by SBP provided further support in accelerating agriculture finance.

The last ACAC meeting, held in December 2022, brought industry's focus to the potential of Islamic banking for meeting the needs of the farming community. As a result, Islamic agriculture financing also grew significantly during the year.

SBP efforts were further bolstered by the Prime Minister's Kissan Package, which provided stimulus to revive the flow of agriculture financing especially in the flood affected areas. Under the Kissan Package, various measures were implemented to strengthen the agriculture sector in flood-affected regions, which included waiver of markup on outstanding small loans, interest-free loans for small and marginalized farmers, and risk coverage for banks.

A subsidized scheme for purchase of farm machinery was introduced to promote mechanization and ensure national food security. Moreover, agro-based SMEs were included in SBP's Refinance Facility for Modernization of SMEs and Prime Minister's Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme, which provided affordable loans to the agriculture sector.

SBP has also released the annual ranking of banks under the Agriculture Credit Scoring Model to bring transparency and competition among the various agriculture credit providers. SBP's scoring model gauges the agriculture credit performance of banks against a multi-dimensional criterion with particular focus on regional and sectoral performance.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan Prime Minister Business State Bank Of Pakistan Flood Agriculture Bank Same June December Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Senate passes resolution demanding timely election ..

Senate passes resolution demanding timely elections

17 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs ready to welcome homecoming vacation ..

Dubai Customs ready to welcome homecoming vacation travelers

41 minutes ago
 Aramex reports resilient performance in H1 2023, d ..

Aramex reports resilient performance in H1 2023, despite challenging market cond ..

45 minutes ago
 Independence Day Special: Get Your Phone Fixed and ..

Independence Day Special: Get Your Phone Fixed and Enjoy the Festive Fun with vi ..

46 minutes ago
 Battle for KE management control likely to be very ..

Battle for KE management control likely to be very prolonged

50 minutes ago
 Independence day to be celebrated in Hyderabad on ..

Independence day to be celebrated in Hyderabad on Aug 14

28 minutes ago
Mofaz Alam's calligraphic work displayed at PAC

Mofaz Alam's calligraphic work displayed at PAC

28 minutes ago
 Families of eight police martyrs given plots

Families of eight police martyrs given plots

28 minutes ago
 SALU to celebrate Independence Day in befitting ma ..

SALU to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manner

28 minutes ago
 Meeting held to review arrangements for Independen ..

Meeting held to review arrangements for Independence Day celebrations

28 minutes ago
 Shahzain Bugti pays farewell visit to ANF Headquar ..

Shahzain Bugti pays farewell visit to ANF Headquarters

36 minutes ago
 Nine dead, two missing in France holiday home fire ..

Nine dead, two missing in France holiday home fire 'tragedy'

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Business