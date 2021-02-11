Agriculture machinery imports reduce 14.70 percent in 06 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Agriculture machinery imports into the country during first half of current financial year reduced by 14.70 percent as compared to the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-December, 2020-21 agriculture machinery worth $41.113 million imported, which was stood at $51.715 million of same period of last year, according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, fertilizer imports, into the country during the period under review has also been decreased by 24.84 percent as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year and about 897,591 metric tons fertilizer costing $325.499 million imported against the imports of 1,285,603 metric tons valuing $433.052 million of same period last year.

However, during the period under review, imports of other agriculture inputs into the country witnessed growth of 5.93 percent as agricultural inputs including fertilizers, pesticides, insecticides and medicinal products worth $4.048 billion imported, which stood at $3.

93 billion in same period of last year.

During first half of current financial year, imports of insecticides witnessed about 13.18 percent growth as about 18,830 metric tons of insecticides valuing $87.277 million imported as compared the 13,911 metric tons costing $77.072 million of same period last year.

Country also spent $538.941 million on the import of about 10,903 metric tons of medicinal products specified for agriculture sector during the period under review as compared the imports of $515.429 million corresponding period of last year.

Besides, the imports of above mentioned agriculture inputs during the period under review, others chemicals related to agriculture $1.977 billion also spent on the imports of others agriculture related chemicals, which stood at $1.848 million of same period last year.