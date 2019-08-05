UrduPoint.com
Agriculture Machinery Imports Up By 8.73% In FY 2018-19

Faizan Hashmi 7 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 03:33 PM

Agriculture Machinery imports into the country during financial year ended on June 30, 2019 witnessed about 8.73% increase as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Agriculture Machinery imports into the country during financial year ended on June 30, 2019 witnessed about 8.73% increase as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

According the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, agriculture machinery worth US$135.312 million imported during the period from July-June, 2018-19 as compared the import of US$124.449 million of same period of last year.

However, imports of the fertilizers manufactured during the period under review reduced by 4.09% as about 1,93,4,977 metric tons of the fertilizers worth US$788.

676 million imported as compared the imports of 1,145,613 metric tons valuing of US$832.757 million of same period of last year.

Meanwhile,about 29,860 metric tons of insecticides valuing US$189.915 million imported as against 26,488 metric tons worth US$173.744 million of same period of last year.

During the period under review, country spent US$1.093 billion on the import of 23,217 metric tons of medicinal products as compared the imports of 22,394 metric tons valuing US$1.072 billion of same period of last year, showing an increase of 1.99%.

