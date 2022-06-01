UrduPoint.com

Agriculture Machinery Valuing $89.644 Million Imported In 10 Months

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2022 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :The imports of agriculture machinery and other implements during 10 months of current financial year witnessed about 33.22% increase as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-April, 2021-22 country spent $89.644 million on the imports of agriculture machinery as compared the imports of $74.044 million of same period last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, imports of agricultural and other chemicals during the period under review grew by 66.96% as agricultural chemicals valuing $12.115 billion in imported in order to fulfill the domestic requirements of fertilizers, pesticides and insecticides as against the imports of $7.256 billion of same period last year, it added.

About 1,295,351 metric tons of fertilizers valuing $708.246 million imported during last 10 months as compared the imports of 1,303,595 metric tons costing $457.

931 million of same period last year, besides, importing 27,111 metric tons of insecticides valuing $155.210 million, it added.

During the period under review, the imports of medicinal products witnessed about 290.63% growth as 45,737 metric tons of above mentioned products worth $3.869 billion also imported to tackle with local requirements that were recorded at 17,862 metric tons and $900.629 million, it added.

It is worth mentioning here that Domestic tractors assembling witnessed about 9.11% growth in first three quarters of current financial year as against the production of corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review about 39,992 tractors were domestically assembled as against the assembling of 36,653 units of same period of last year. On month on month basis, the local tractors production in March, 2022 was recorded at f4,803 units as compared the production of 5,454 tractors of same month of last year.

