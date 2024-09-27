Agriculture Machinery Worth $17.621 Mln Imported In 2 Months
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The imports of agriculture machinery and implements during the first two months of the current financial year grew by 105.59 per cent as compared to the imports of the corresponding period of the last year.
During the period from July-August, 2024 agriculture machinery and other implements valued at $17.621 million were imported as compared to the imports of $8.571 million of the same period of the last year, , according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.
Meanwhile, the imports of agricultural and other chemicals into the country increased by 4.28 per cent as agricultural chemicals valued at $1.500 billion were imported as compared to the imports of $1.439 billion of the same period of the last year.
The imports of fertilizers grew by 621.85 per cent as 262,788 metric tons of fertilizers manufactured costing $150.578 million were imported as compared to the imports of 78,067 metric tons valued at $20.
860 million of the same period of the last year, it added.
However, the imports of insecticides into the country decreased by 31.91 per cent and recorded at 4,102 metric tons worth of $22.536 million as against the imports of 6,620 metric tons valued at $33.009 million in the same period of the last year, the data reveled.
Meanwhile, 306,837 metric tons of plastic materials valued at $384.308 million were imported to fulfill the local requirements as compared to the imports of 351,941 metric tons valued at $431.565 million in the same period of the last year, it said.
About 6,686 metric tons of medicinal products worth $196.703 million were imported during the first two months of the current financial year as compared to the imports of 15,901 metric tons valued at $177.151 million in the same period of the last year, it added.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors
PM to address UNGA 79th session today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024
Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage
Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices dip by Rs.300 Rs 276,700 per tola6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan elected ASOSAI Governing Board member27 minutes ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 20248 hours ago
-
Indonesia- Pak economic partnership for common prosperity: Pirzada16 hours ago
-
Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan18 hours ago
-
Pakistan intends to direct trade route to Tajikistan, road access to Central Asia19 hours ago
-
National Urban Planning Framework to help transform cities into engines of growth: Ahsan Iqbal19 hours ago
-
Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules20 hours ago
-
22,000 students complete Chinese language course from UAF: Dr Iqar20 hours ago