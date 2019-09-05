UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Agriculture Main Engine Of Economic Growth: Dr Hafeez Shaikh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 11:37 PM

Agriculture main engine of economic growth: Dr Hafeez Shaikh

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Thursday said agriculture was the main engine of economic growth and the government wanted to focus to enhance the this sector in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Thursday said agriculture was the main engine of economic growth and the government wanted to focus to enhance the this sector in the country.

He said the government not merely saw agriculture as providing the main pivot to the growth of economy but also allocating vast sums for its further growth, said a press release issued by Ministry of Finance here on Thursday.

"Only last week the government approved projects worth Rs 250 billion for the uplift of agriculture sector with focus on enhancing crop productivity and improving the means and resources for better farming," he said while talking to various stakeholders, including office-holders of APTMA, PCGA, Kissan Itehad and others who met the Adviser at the Ministry of Finance to discuss ways for ensuring competitive prices for the cotton farmers for their produce in the coming season.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, Minister for National food Security and Research, Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan, Chairman FBR, Shabbar Zaidi and senior officials of Finance Division were also present.

Dr. Hafeez Shaikh said that the government was fully aware of the difficulties being faced by cotton growers in getting better prices which not only offset their cost of production but also provide them with incentives to use more inputs and increase the crop area for enhanced productivity.

"The government is actively considering various options and hopefully we have an arrangement which addresses the concerns of cotton growers and helps them fetch good prices for their produce," he said.

He also asked the APTMA, PCGA and stakeholders to hold meetings with the officials of FBR and the Commerce Ministry to discuss their issues and finalize realistic proposals within the next few days to help the government take a decision that could address the concerns of all stakeholders, particularly the cotton growers in getting better prices in the upcoming season.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Agriculture FBR Commerce Textile Cotton All Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed thanks Khalifa bin Zayed for spon ..

1 hour ago

Report by the Group of Eminent International and R ..

1 hour ago

Crop yields are up as Syria recovers from devastat ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister emphasizes world community to press ..

2 minutes ago

Police reforms to be introduced in Punjab soon: Us ..

2 minutes ago

Capital to have new traffic laws from Oct 1, compl ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.