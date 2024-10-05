Agriculture must be developed on scientific basis for food security: UAF VC

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said on Saturday that agriculture must be developed on scientific basis in order to achieve food security in the country, in addition to catering to demands of ever-increasing population and earning precious foreign exchange

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said on Saturday that agriculture must be developed on scientific basis in order to achieve food security in the country, in addition to catering to demands of ever-increasing population and earning precious foreign exchange.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of mares beauty competition, greyhound race and Kabaddi as part of ongoing UAF Kisan Mela.

He said that such competitions not only promote rural culture but also promote our young generation. These are also connected with ancient rural traditions, he said, adding that Kisan Mela was meant to strengthen ties between agricultural scientists and the farmers.

Former Minister Hussain Jahania Gardezi said that by awarding farmers with modern research and technology, the agriculture can be made profitable in addition to increasing its per acre production.

Dr Riaz Virk, convener of the Mela, said that a Gurr fair and dog show will be organized on October 06. It has been the tradition of the university to build ties between agricultural scientists, experts and farmers.

Dr. Haroon Zaman, Rana Amer and others were also present.