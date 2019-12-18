UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Agriculture Products Worth Trillion Of Rupees Imported During Past 5 Years Due To Ineptness Of Governments

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 04:44 PM

Agriculture products worth trillion of rupees imported during past 5 years due to ineptness of governments

Agriculture products worth trillion of rupees were imported during the last five years due to ineptness of the past governments

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th December, 2019) Agriculture products worth trillion of rupees were imported during the last five years due to ineptness of the past governments.As per documents available with Online, the agriculture sector was neglected badly during the last five years due to which agriculture products costing billion of rupees were imported.76555 metric tons dry milk and dry milk products worth 299.7 million Dollars , 70162 metric tons worth 190.8 million dollars, 99421 metric tons valuing 258.7 million dollars, 99769 million dollars valuing 276.1 million dollars , 94165 metric tons worth 230.2 million dollars were imported during 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-18 respectively.2396730 metric tons palm oil worth 1779.3 million dollars, 2719179 metric tons worth 1689.4 million dollars, 66841 metric tons valuing 1905.1 million dollars 2843351 metric tons valuing 2039.7 million dollars 3147547 metric tons worth 1844.6 million dollars was imported during the years 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 201819 respectively.

165434 metric ton dry fruits worth 171.9 million dollar, 156934 metric ton dry fruits worth 171.9 million dollar, 150436 metric ton valuing 180.5 million dollar, 70219 metric ton worth 99.7 million dollar, 25447 metric ton worth 43 million Dollar were imported during year 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19 respectively.Similarly 152245 metric ton tea worth 340.8 million dollar, 173785 metric ton worth 513 million dollar, 194833 metric ton worth 523.8 million dollar, 181853 metric ton worth 551.9 million dollar, 22354 metric ton worth 571.7 million dollar was imported during year 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19 respectively.Meanwhile 132126 metric ton spices worth 109.1 million dollar, 143520 metric ton worth 147.3 million dollar, 118799 metric ton worth 138.6 million dollar, 135755 metric ton worth 167.1 million dollar, 138579 metric ton worth 162.5 million dollar were imported during 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Agriculture Oil Billion Million

Recent Stories

Commemorative stamp issued to mark Abu Dhabi Chamb ..

30 seconds ago

MCC to tour Pakistan in 2020

32 minutes ago

Malala Yousafzai appears on cover page of Teen Vog ..

33 minutes ago

ATC adjourns Barrister Fahad murder case hearing

3 minutes ago

Woman gives birth to quadruplets in Landi Kotal

3 minutes ago

Chinese company keen for setting up JVs in IT, cyb ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.