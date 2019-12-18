Agriculture products worth trillion of rupees imported during past 5 years due to ineptness of governments

Agriculture products worth trillion of rupees were imported during the last five years due to ineptness of the past governments

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th December, 2019) Agriculture products worth trillion of rupees were imported during the last five years due to ineptness of the past governments.As per documents available with Online, the agriculture sector was neglected badly during the last five years due to which agriculture products costing billion of rupees were imported.76555 metric tons dry milk and dry milk products worth 299.7 million Dollars , 70162 metric tons worth 190.8 million dollars, 99421 metric tons valuing 258.7 million dollars, 99769 million dollars valuing 276.1 million dollars , 94165 metric tons worth 230.2 million dollars were imported during 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-18 respectively.2396730 metric tons palm oil worth 1779.3 million dollars, 2719179 metric tons worth 1689.4 million dollars, 66841 metric tons valuing 1905.1 million dollars 2843351 metric tons valuing 2039.7 million dollars 3147547 metric tons worth 1844.6 million dollars was imported during the years 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 201819 respectively.

165434 metric ton dry fruits worth 171.9 million dollar, 156934 metric ton dry fruits worth 171.9 million dollar, 150436 metric ton valuing 180.5 million dollar, 70219 metric ton worth 99.7 million dollar, 25447 metric ton worth 43 million Dollar were imported during year 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19 respectively.Similarly 152245 metric ton tea worth 340.8 million dollar, 173785 metric ton worth 513 million dollar, 194833 metric ton worth 523.8 million dollar, 181853 metric ton worth 551.9 million dollar, 22354 metric ton worth 571.7 million dollar was imported during year 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19 respectively.Meanwhile 132126 metric ton spices worth 109.1 million dollar, 143520 metric ton worth 147.3 million dollar, 118799 metric ton worth 138.6 million dollar, 135755 metric ton worth 167.1 million dollar, 138579 metric ton worth 162.5 million dollar were imported during 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19 respectively.