Agriculture sector top priority of government: Fakhar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam Tuesday said that agriculture sector development was the top priority of the current government and it had allocated huge resources for the development of sector.

Addressing the closing ceremony of Nutribiz challenge 2021, organized by the Teamup and Sun Business network, Imam said that agriculture was on top in economic development agenda of the government and allocated resources for its development.

He said that government was also working to ensure certified seeds of all major and minor crops in order to produce exportable surplus, adding that research and development would be harmonized with local requirements.

He said all major crop during last season witnessed significant improvement and government was paying special attention on cotton crop which was on decline for last several years.

The minister said Pakistan has great potential and capability to capture foreign markets through its agriculture produces and attract foreign investment in research and development programmes.

Provision of nutrient filled diet was the basic requirements, adding that government was taking steps to end mal-nutrition in women and children, and initiated programmes to provide them food.

Speaking on the occasion, Teamup Communication Manager said the innovation challenge was organized as part of the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) movement, aiming to reduce malnutrition burden through encouraging innovation by Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups.

She said more than 350 applications were received from SMEs and start-ups across the country under thematic areas of production innovation, market connectivity, minimizing food wastage, cutting edge farm technology, food safety, promoting a healthy diet through education and supply chain management during a pandemic, she added.

She said 25 startups were shortlisted for Round 1 of the challenge after which top 10 startups underwent a 5-day bootcamp to prepare for the grand finale.

Participants received training and mentor-ship on investment readiness, building business acumen, art of pitching and how to overcome specific to the food and nutrition industry.

Engro Foods joined hands with Teamup and GAIN, as the main sponsor and partner for the event, by contributing a prize money of Rs 1.9 million for three winners, along with providing judges and mentors for the event.

First prize was given to Farm to Home, second to Asqurr and third prize to NEP (Nutribreads), she added.

In addition, Mushpreneur received the award for the most impactful idea while Insta Foods bragged the award for the best female entrepreneur.