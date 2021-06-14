Agriculture sector top priority of govt: Shaukat

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin Monday said that development and promotion of agriculture sector was the top most priority of the government.

He said this during a meeting with a representative delegation of Fertilizer Manufacturers of Pakistan Advisory Council (FMPAC) lead by Lt. General (Retired) Triq Khan, SAPM on Finance and Revenue, Chairman FBR and other relevant officers, said a press release issued here.

The Minister said that prosperous a farmer was vital for prosperity of the country and the Prime Minister was very keen about the farmers and agriculture sector.

The government will address all the issues of farmers and of the sectors attached to agriculture, he said.

Shaukat Tarin said the fertilizer sector as the back bone of the agriculture will be given due preference to address its issue as fertilizer sector has direct impact on prosperity of the farmers.

The Minister also listened the issues being faced by the fertilizer sector and directed SAPM (F&R) and Chairman FBR to have separate meeting with representatives of the fertilizer sector and come up with their solutions.