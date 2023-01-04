Agro traders urge CDA to cancel construction of slaughterhouse in Sector I-11/4

Agro Trade Promotion Committee of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) expressed concerns over the Capital Development Authority (CDA)'s plan to construct a slaughterhouse in Sector I-11/4 of Islamabad at an area of over five acres of land

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Agro Trade Promotion Committee of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) expressed concerns over the Capital Development Authority (CDA)'s plan to construct a slaughterhouse in Sector I-11/4 of Islamabad at an area of over five acres of land.

The fruit and vegetable businesses need a hygienic environment while the existence of an abattoir near Sabzi Mandi (vegetable market) would create unhygienic conditions and negatively impact the health of fruit and vegetable consumers,� they said.

Therefore, they strongly opposed this move and called upon the CDA to cancel this project immediately in the larger interest of the citizens.

Addressing the meeting, ICCI Acting President Faad Waheed said that fruits and vegetables businesses need a neat and clean environment, but the construction of a slaughterhouse in the vicinity of Sabzi Mandi in Islamabad would be against the interest of these businesses as it would create a bad smell in the area and affect the environment.

He said that the concerns of the business community of Sabzi Mandi are genuine and stressed that the CDA should reconsider its plan of constructing an abattoir near the largest fruits and vegetables market of the twin cities and move this facility out of the city to save the businesses and citizens from its unhealthy consequences.

ICCI Vice President Engineer Muhammad Azhar ul islam Zafar said that according to the SOP of the UN food and Agriculture Organization (UNFAO), the slaughterhouse should be away from residential areas and emphasized that CDA should follow the international practice for setting up this facility away from the city.

Tahir Ayub, Convener, Agro Trade Promotion Committee of ICCI said that the I-11/4 sector is already facing the issue of water shortage while an abundant supply of potable water and adequate facilities for treatment and disposal are required for a slaughterhouse, which is not possible in the said area.

He urged the CDA to immediately withdraw this project to save the Sabzi Mandi businesses from its harmful consequences.

He further said that Sabzi Mandi is also facing double taxation from the Market Committee and CDA, which is unjustified.

He said that after the establishment of the Market Committee, CDA is not doing any development works in Sabzi Mandi due to which the condition of its infrastructure and other services has deteriorated.