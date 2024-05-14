Ahad acknowledges long standing strategic partnership between US, Pakistan

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2024 | 11:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema on Tuesday acknowledged the long standing and strategic partnership between Pakistan and the United States (US).

Ms. Veeraya Kate Somvongsiri, Mission Director, United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Pakistan

called on Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema, in his office to discuss issues of mutual interest, said a press release issued here.

The minister appreciated the support of the US for flood 2022 affectees and highlighted the significance of US economic assistance to Pakistan in different sectors like energy, economic growth, resilience, education, health, and narcotics control.

The minister also discussed various aspects of Development Objective Assistance Agreement, a development agreement,

signed between the two countries after almost 13 years.

The Mission Director thanked the minister and reaffirmed USA’s unwavering commitment in supporting Pakistan, through development assistance, in mutually agreed priority areas such as climate-resilient economic growth, inclusive and accountable democratic governance and a healthier, more educated population.

She further apprised the minister of the implementation progress of the ongoing development portfolio funded by the Government of US through USAID.

She assured that Government of the US would always be available to support Pakistan achieve its economic and development objectives.

Expressing gratitude, the minister thanked the Government of the US and USAID for extending its continuous support to the Government of Pakistan for its socio-economic uplift and assured Pakistan’s dedication to closely collaborate with the USAID for the effective implementation and review of ongoing projects, while further strengthening bilateral ties.

