Ahad Cheem Lauds UNDP’s Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2024 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema on Thursday appreciated the role of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in the provision of critical assistance to Pakistan, especially during floods 2022 and support to the International Partners’ Support Group (IPSG).

The minister was talking to United Nations Assistant Secretary General (ASG), Asia, and the Pacific, Ms. Kanni Wignaraja during a meeting here, according to press statement issued by Economic Affairs Division

Assuring government’s commitment, he said government was looking forward to continue cooperation with UNDP for bridging financing gap in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The minister stressed that better visibility of off budget projects and alignment between UNDP projects and national development objectives were essential in achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

Ms. Wignaraja thanked the minister for the strong partnership and collaboration on development issues like poverty reduction, climate change, financing instruments, and advancing SDGs.

She agreed to enhance the cooperation between the government of Pakistan and UNDP in the above-mentioned areas. She assured her full support in collaboration with the Ministry of Economic Affairs in exploring innovative financing instruments in climate change and the social sector.

On the occasion, the Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change & Environmental Coordination, Ms. Romina Khurshid Alam and Coordinator to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination, Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath also pointed out the need for cooperation between the UNDP and government of Pakistan to enhance support in capacity building of polio workers and the pending census on HIV/AIDS patients.

