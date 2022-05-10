UrduPoint.com

AHK Expresses Interest For Investment In Cyber Security Technology

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2022 | 07:21 PM

AHK expresses interest for investment in Cyber Security Technology

The German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce (AHK) on Tuesday expressed interest for investment in Cyber Security Technology in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :The German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce (AHK) on Tuesday expressed interest for investment in Cyber Security Technology in Pakistan.

Elaborating the opportunities available in cyber security, Secretary board of Investment (BOI) Fareena Mazhar shared that Pakistan's Information Technology (IT) industry is among the top 5 net exporters of the country, said a press release issued here.

She said that there is zero Income Tax on IT exports till June 2025 with 100% equity allowed for foreign investors.

First Secretary, Embassy of Germany in Pakistan Christian Boettcher and Pakistan Representative at German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce (AHK) Muhammad Usman called on Secretary BOI Fareena Mazhar in her office today to discuss cyber security technology investment opportunities in Pakistan.

During the meeting, the outcomes of recent German delegation's visit to Pakistan were also discussed. The First Secretary informed that three German companies have decided to invest in Pakistan and have already registered themselves. Mr. Boettcher and Mr. Usman were appreciative of the potential of Pakistan's IT sector and said that they will soon be sharing their business proposals with BOI.

They further added that they intend to organize a business event of German companies in Pakistan by the end of June (subject to Covid-19 situation) and shared that the purpose of the event will be match-making with Pakistani SMEs.

Another meeting was held between Secretary BOI and Paul Obers, CEO HATO, Netherlands which was also attended by Rizwan Majeed Khan, CEO, HATO Pakistan, Ms. Lianne Houben, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Netherlands in Pakistan and senior officers of BOI.

During the meeting, Deputy Head of Mission highlighted that there are abundant opportunities for investment in agriculture sector of Pakistan.

Mr. Obers informed that HATO wants to setup its second plant in Pakistan for novel animal feed production. He added that the company will initially establish R&D center in Pakistan and requested for BOI's support with regards to land acquisition.

Secretary BOI was appreciative of AHK and HATO's interest in the Pakistani market and assured both parties of maximum support and facilitation from the Board of Investment.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exports Business Agriculture German Company Visit Germany Netherlands June Market Commerce Christian Event From Industry Top BOI

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court stops FIA from arresting Sami ..

Islamabad High Court stops FIA from arresting Sami Ibrahim

3 minutes ago
 Sugary drinks biggest source of dangerous increase ..

Sugary drinks biggest source of dangerous increase in 'non-communicable diseases ..

3 minutes ago
 DC asks for preventive measures during hot weather ..

DC asks for preventive measures during hot weather advisory

3 minutes ago
 Legal action taken against blocking assembly chowk ..

Legal action taken against blocking assembly chowk road: DC

3 minutes ago
 Gusty/dust raising winds likely to persist in sout ..

Gusty/dust raising winds likely to persist in southern, central plain distts

6 minutes ago
 233,000 children to be vaccinated during 5-day ant ..

233,000 children to be vaccinated during 5-day anti-polio drive

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.