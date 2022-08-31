Ahmad Reza Khan appointed as Member FBR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday appointed Ahmad Reza Khan, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Customs Services (PCS), as Member FBR (HQ) .

According to the FBR notification issued here, he resigned from the post of Chief Collector of Customs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Custom House, Peshawar and and taken over the post.

The FBR also informed that Ahmad Rauf, BS-21 Officer of PCS took over the charge of Director General, Directorate General of Law and Prosecution, Islamabad (Stationed at Lahore).