UrduPoint.com

Ahmad Shuja Khan Appointed As Chief Commissioner-IR

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 05:40 PM

Ahmad Shuja Khan appointed as Chief Commissioner-IR

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) appointed Ahmad Shuja Khan, a BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Services (IRS) as Chief Commissioner-IR, Large Taxpayers Office, Lahore.

According to the FBR notification issued here on Friday, he has assumed the charge of the post.

FBR also notified that Zaheer Abbas, a BS-19 officer of Pakistan Customs Services (PCS) has assumed the charge of the post Secretary (OPS), FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

