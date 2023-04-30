Ahsan advocates for same day election across Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said on Saturday that it would be better to hold elections simultaneously in the entire country.

Addressing the Eid Millan dinner hosted by entrepreneurs, CEOs and future leaders at a local hotel, he added that no political party was avoiding the election, however at this time, the issue was whether elections should be held in Punjab after completion of 90 days or elections should be held simultaneously in the entire country. The governments of Sindh and Balochistan had passed a resolution in this regard, it is better to hold elections simultaneously in the entire country.

Ahsan Iqbal said the new era that the world has entered at this time was called digital growth. He said that when PML-N came into power in 2013, there were explosions and terrorism was going on for 15 years and they defeated it in three years; N-League government gave Vision 2025; generated 11,000 megawatts of electricity in four years; projects worth US $ 29 billion started in Pakistan under CPEC that was declared as the new global brand of Pakistan and the entire world had been looking towards Pakistan for investment; built four national centers in Pakistan and Saudi government was also benefiting from these centers.

Federal Minister said that work was also in progress on cyber security protocols in Pakistan, adding, "We have promised to strengthen the economy, for which we are working, and we have to increase our exports, if it crosses US $ 100 billion in eight to ten years, then our economy will take-off." Pakistan could become a digital country, for which it was inevitable to take advantage of the power of youth through IT sector, he maintained.

Ahsan Iqbal said that in order to cope with the climate change issues it was necessary to ensure water and food security. The government has started work on 10,000 megawatts of solar energy projects and efforts were being made to improve Balochistan, interior Sindh and South Punjab to bring them at par with other developed parts of the country. Keeping in view the prevailing situation, he called for making joint efforts to strengthen Pakistan.