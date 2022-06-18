UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Assures Of Full Support To Student From Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 18, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Ahsan assures of full support to student from Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday assured that the Ministry of Planning was providing full support to the students from Balochistan for their education and skill development. The students of Balochistan fully support and his Ministry is committed to the speedy implementation of projects in education and development sectors for Balochistan province, which remained neglected in the past, he said. Our top priority is to facilitate the students of Balochistan by giving them more opportunities in the field of education by offering more scholarships, he added during an engagement session with students of Balochistan at the ministry.

Students from various districts of Balochistan were invited by the minister in order to listen to their issues and for their earlier redressal. Acting Chairperson Higher Education Commission (HEC), Dr Shahista Suhail was also present at the occasion.

During the long participatory session that lasted over three hours, the students from various universities in Balochistan exchanged their views on level of education and issues related to their aims for high standard learning .

The minister appreciated their views and assured his full support despite the tough financial situation in the country.

"Despite financial crunch in the country, we have increased the HEC's budget to 68 percent which shows determination of the government to raise the standard of education in the country" said the minister.

The minister further added that for the first time in the history of Pakistan, the government has started a project to uplift the 20 poorest districts of the country and Rs 20 billion has been earmarked for this purpose.

"We are conducting surveys to identify priority interventions in the poor districts that have not fared well in sectors like education, health and livelihood, '' the minister said, adding that the Province of Balcohsitan has been the top priority of this Government while chalking out and execution of development projects." Similarly, the Minister also said the scope of BISP will be extended to an additional 500,000 households for Balochistan to uplift the standard of living of the poor in the Province.

He stated that the incumbent government had resolve to address the challenges faced by the province and in this respect, the government has allocated Rs 112 billion in the Budget 2022-23 for Balochistan, said the minister.

The minister remarked that the youth of Balochistan should focus on education as it was the only vehicle of progress and development, adding that the youth of Balochistan by equipping themselves with education, could counter the conspiracies hatched to disrupt the peace in the province .

He also stressed the students to remain vigilant and keep an eye on suspicious activities of anti state elements, who want to bring proxy war in Balochistan.

"We have seen the consequences of proxy war in Afghanistan. It is the responsibility of the youth to alert their fellow students from being exploited by nefarious propaganda of anti-state actors, who wish to disrupt peace of Balochistan for their ulterior motives." he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Balochistan Ahsan Iqbal Poor Education Budget Vehicle Alert Progress HEC From Government Top Billion

Recent Stories

What does Babar Azam say about fitness challenge?

What does Babar Azam say about fitness challenge?

54 minutes ago
 Court accepts petition to induct Aamir Liaquat’s ..

Court accepts petition to induct Aamir Liaquat’s postmortem

2 hours ago
 Saboor Aly reacts to sky-rocketing petroleum price ..

Saboor Aly reacts to sky-rocketing petroleum prices.

2 hours ago
 Blast on Sikh temple in Kabul leaves two dead, sev ..

Blast on Sikh temple in Kabul leaves two dead, seven others injured

2 hours ago
 KP CM Mahmood Khan states that starting a forest f ..

KP CM Mahmood Khan states that starting a forest fire should become a non-bailab ..

3 hours ago
 PTI govt fulfilled 32 out of 34 FATF requirements: ..

PTI govt fulfilled 32 out of 34 FATF requirements: Hammad

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.