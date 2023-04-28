UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Awards Appreciation Certificates To Planning Ministry Officials Showing Excellent Performance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Ahsan awards appreciation certificates to Planning Ministry officials showing excellent performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday awarded appreciation certificates and cash prizes to the ministry officials of all cadres for their excellent performance, reviving the tradition started in 1999 to encourage the employees for devoted work.

Addressing a certificate-distribution ceremony here, he said the incumbent government believed in acknowledging the services of employees on their excellent performance and accountability of all those who were not discharging their duties and fell in the category of 'poor performers.

' The minister also directed to check the KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) of the employees working in all the sections of the ministry.

Secretary Ministry of Planning Syed Zafar Ali Shah while congratulating the certificates and cash-prize recipients said the ceremony was aimed at acknowledging the efforts of the officers who worked hard to render the result-oriented services.

This year, he said, the ministry had promoted 40 officers which was a "big success" and this process would continue unabated.

He expressed the hope that this process would help motivate the officers and improve their performance.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ahsan Iqbal Poor All Government

Recent Stories

MoHAP launches vaccine awareness campaign on ‘Wo ..

MoHAP launches vaccine awareness campaign on ‘World Immunisation Week’

12 minutes ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi secures bail in corruption ..

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi secures bail in corruption case

48 minutes ago
 Imran Khan approaches IHC for bail plea in seditio ..

Imran Khan approaches IHC for bail plea in sedition case

2 hours ago
 Fakhar Zaman becomes top trend for brilliant centu ..

Fakhar Zaman becomes top trend for brilliant century against New Zealand

2 hours ago
 First batch of 149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan ..

First batch of 149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan arrive in Karachi

3 hours ago
 Masood seeks revival of US role for strategic stab ..

Masood seeks revival of US role for strategic stability in S. Asia

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.