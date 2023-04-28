Ahsan awards appreciation certificates to Planning Ministry officials showing excellent performance

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday awarded appreciation certificates and cash prizes to the ministry officials of all cadres for their excellent performance, reviving the tradition started in 1999 to encourage the employees for devoted work.

Addressing a certificate-distribution ceremony here, he said the incumbent government believed in acknowledging the services of employees on their excellent performance and accountability of all those who were not discharging their duties and fell in the category of 'poor performers.

' The minister also directed to check the KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) of the employees working in all the sections of the ministry.

Secretary Ministry of Planning Syed Zafar Ali Shah while congratulating the certificates and cash-prize recipients said the ceremony was aimed at acknowledging the efforts of the officers who worked hard to render the result-oriented services.

This year, he said, the ministry had promoted 40 officers which was a "big success" and this process would continue unabated.

He expressed the hope that this process would help motivate the officers and improve their performance.