Ahsan Bakhtawari Inaugurates Fatima-tuz-Zahra Dispensary In G-11 Markaz
Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Member Central Core Committee UBG (FPCCI), Chairman Clean and Green Islamabad Movement, and former President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, inaugurated the Fatima-tuz-Zahra free Dispensary in G-11 Markaz.
This dispensary has been established through the collaboration of the Anjuman-e-Tajiran and the Khidmat Committee of G-11 Markaz, according to a press release issued here.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by UBG Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari, President G-11 Markaz Naeem Akhtar Awan, Secretary General Farrukh Khan, Chairman Asim Abbasi, Chairman Khidmat Committee G-11 Markaz Inam-ur-Rehman Kamboh, In-charge Khidmat Committee G-11 Muhammad Owais, Shafiq-ur-Rehman Warraich, members of the business community, and local residents.
While addressing the ceremony, Ahsan Bakhtawari stated that providing basic healthcare facilities to the public is a top priority.
He commended the joint efforts of the Anjuman-e-Tajiran and the Khidmat Committee, emphasizing that this dispensary will serve as a vital facility for local residents and provide quality treatment to those in need.
In his speech, Zafar Bakhtawari highlighted that the efforts of individuals and organizations driven by the spirit of public service can bring positive change to society.
He described the Fatima-az-Zahra Dispensary as an excellent example of collective efforts for community welfare.
President G-11 Markaz Naeem Akhtar Awan stated that the business community has always been at the forefront of public welfare initiatives.
He added that this dispensary would significantly enhance healthcare services in the area.
Representatives of the Khidmat Committee shared their thoughts, stating that the establishment of this dispensary is the realization of their long-standing dream. They thanked all contributors to this initiative and expressed their commitment to continuing such efforts in the future.
Participants at the inauguration ceremony described the dispensary as a landmark step and expressed hope that it would play a crucial role in providing basic healthcare facilities.
At the conclusion of the event, Ahsan Bakhtawari and other distinguished guests visited the dispensary to inspect the arrangements.
Zafar Bakhtawari D Watson: Chairman Clean and Green Islamabad Movement, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, is addressing the audience at the inauguration ceremony of a free medical dispensary in G-11 Markaz. UBG Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari, Naeem Akhtar Awan, Inam-ur-Rehman Kamboh, and others are also present at the event.
