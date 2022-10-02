UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Bakhtawari Takes Charge As President ICCI

Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2022 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari has taken over the charge as President, Faad Waeed Senior Vice President and Muhammad Azhar ul islam as Vice President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) for the year 2022-23 during a ceremony held at Chamber house.

Khalid Iqbal Malik Group Leader, Khalid Javed, Mian Akram Farid, Zahid Maqbool, Nasir Qureshi, Zafar Bakhtawari, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Mian Shaukat Masud, Baser Daud, Sheikh Amir Waheed, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed and others were present at the occasion, said a presss release issued here on Sunday.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahsan Bakhtawari said that taking over charge of ICCI Presidency was a great honor for him and he has come with a mission to serve the business community.

He vowed that he would work hard to promote the interests of traders and industrialists and take all possible measures to resolve their key issues.

He said that he would also work for the better development of markets, industrial areas and the overall city.

Group Leader Khalid Iqbal Malik congratulated the newly elected President Ahsan Bakhtawari, Senior Vice President Faad Waheed and Vice President Muhammad Azhar ur Islam Zafar on assuming charge of their portfolios and expressed good wishes for them.

He hoped that the new team would play an effective role in resolving the key issues of the business community.

Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President and Muhammad Azhar ul Islam Zafar, Vice President ICCI assured that they would make all possible efforts to deliver up to the expectations of the business community.

Khalid Javed, Mian Akram Farid, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Mian Shaukat Masud, Nasir Qureshi, Zahid Maqbool, Baser Daud, Sheikh Amir Waheed, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, and others congratulated the new Office Bearers of ICCI and assured them of their cooperation in the efforts to serve the cause of business community.

