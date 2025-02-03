Ahsan calls for bridging gaps between regulations, practices to ensure food safety

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Monday stressed the need for a collaborative effort among government departments, agencies and the private sector to identify and bridge gaps in food safety regulations and practices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Monday stressed the need for a collaborative effort among government departments, agencies and the private sector to identify and bridge gaps in food safety regulations and practices.

He made this call while speaking at a workshop on Food Control System Assessment for Pakistan, organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning.

The event brought together key stakeholders from government, international organizations, the private sector, ministries and the food industry to discuss the pressing challenges and opportunities in Pakistan’s food safety and quality landscape.

In his address, the minister underscored the importance of formulating comprehensive action plans and implementing strategies that align Pakistan’s food safety protocols with global best practices.

He highlighted the significance of food safety and regulation, which has gained increasing global importance.

Ahsan Iqbal pointed out the multiple food-related challenges Pakistan faced, including malnutrition and foodborne diseases, particularly among children and the general population.

He stressed that ensuring food safety was not only critical for the health and well-being of citizens but also essential for achieving Pakistan’s economic objectives.

As part of the URAAN PAKISTAN initiative, he said the country’s exports would be a key driver of economic growth.

With its vast agricultural potential, the minister said Pakistan has the ability to generate substantial value through the export of agricultural and food products.

However, he stressed that for Pakistan to fully capitalize on this potential, it was essential to understand and comply with global food safety certifications, regulations, and standards.

The minister expressed confidence that the deliberations from the workshop would result in a clear roadmap, and the forthcoming report would provide a structured path forward for strengthening Pakistan’s food safety framework.

Ahsan Iqbal thanked the FAO for leading the initiative and reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to supporting efforts to enhance food safety regulations in Pakistan.

In her welcome remarks, FAO Representative in Pakistan, Florence Rolle, emphasized the need for strategies that enhance public health while fostering economic growth through trade and food security.

She outlined four key international principles for food safety assessment including Primary Consumption Standards – Ensuring food safety from production to consumption; Defined Roles and Responsibilities – Assigning clear accountability across the supply chain; Science-Based Risk Assessment – Grounding decisions in evidence-based risk analysis; and Supply Chain Transparency – Strengthening regulatory frameworks to ensure compliance.

The event featured a presentation on the assessment of Pakistan’s food safety regulatory framework by Catherine Bessy, Senior Food Safety Officer at FAO Headquarters in Rome.

She emphasized that food safety and quality are fundamental to citizen well-being and economic development. Highlighting the impact of foodborne illnesses, she noted that one in five people in Pakistan suffer from such illnesses, twice the global average, leading to an estimated productivity loss of USD 1.7 billion annually.

Member (Food Security & Climate Change), Planning Commission Nadia Rahman provided insights into Pakistan’s key food safety challenges and priorities, calling for stronger collaboration between national and provincial stakeholders and partnership-driven solutions to strengthen food security. She assured full support from the government to enhance food quality regulations.

Director General LIMS Major General Ayub Ahsan emphasized that international trust and transparency were crucial for strengthening Pakistan’s agricultural trade and economic growth.

He highlighted the potential for Pakistan’s premium agriculture products like mangoes, rice, and citrus to gain a stronger foothold in global markets if stringent food safety standards are effectively implemented.