Ahsan calls for regional trust to realize East-West Economic Corridor idea

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to regional economic integration, calling for an urgent shift from political hostilities to mutual cooperation.

Addressing a book launch ceremony titled “Examining the Feasibility of an East-West Economic Corridor for South & Central Asia,” here at the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), he outlined Pakistan’s strategic vision to transform South and Central Asia through connectivity projects that transcend borders and unlock the region’s economic potential.

“The idea of an East-West Economic Corridor is not new,” he said, suggesting that it was time to move from aspiration to action, as this required political will and mutual trust.

The corridor, he said, envisioned linking Central Asia, Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan, and India through trade, transport, and digital connectivity and was seen as a key pillar in Pakistan’s geo-economic development agenda under the national strategy ‘Uraan Pakistan’.

He said that Pakistan has already begun laying the groundwork by upgrading the Gwadar deep seaport, expanding the ML-1 railway line, and digitizing border crossings with Afghanistan and Central Asia.

However, the minister emphasized that regional peace was a prerequisite for regional trade. “Connectivity cannot thrive in an environment of coercion, occupation and hegemonic ambition,” he said, reiterating “Pakistan stands for peaceful coexistence, regional integration, and mutually beneficial cooperation.”

He said that it was India that had sabotaged integration efforts through unilateral actions, citing the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the prolonged deadlock of the SAARC process since 2016, and India’s recent suspension of its obligations under the Indus Waters Treaty, a decades-old accord that has survived wars.

“These actions reflect an irresponsible and inconsistent attitude towards regional cooperation,” the minister said, adding, “Corridors cannot grow while borders are blocked.

Access to markets cannot happen when treaties are suspended.”

Despite these challenges, the minister said Pakistan has shown maturity and restraint. “Even during recent tensions, we resumed Afghan transit trade quickly, a gesture of goodwill and regional responsibility,” he said.

Ahsan Iqbal noted that connectivity could not operate in a vacuum, saying “It requires trust, and trust cannot be built with fencing, fire, or force. It must come through honest engagement and responsible statecraft.”

Highlighting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a successful model, he noted how Pakistan’s collaboration with China had created a modern transportation network, revitalized energy systems, and delivered tangible development.

He stressed that the same principles including transparency, inclusivity and strategic alignment should guide future regional projects.

“Pakistan welcomes the participation of all partners, regional or global, in such initiatives, as long as engagements are based on mutual respect and shared benefit.”

The minister cited global examples to argue that trade could coexist with political differences. “Look at the United States and China. Despite strategic differences, they are each other’s largest trading partners. The key difference is that neither has violated the other’s sovereignty or suspended binding treaties.”

He said anti-Pakistan sentiment was routinely used by India to fuel electoral narratives. “Every time India approaches an election, we see a surge in border tensions and hate speech. This is not the sign of a confident nation. It’s a sign of deep insecurity.”

He described this as a recurring psychological pattern. “With a 77-year-old state like Pakistan, we have never needed to vilify others to win elections. But India, with thousands of years of civilizational history, seems gripped by paranoia.”

He urged regional leaders to rise above old animosities as this was not just about India and Pakistan but for future of South Asia, reminding “Without peace, there will be no prosperity.”