ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday stressed the importance of leveraging China's expertise and technological advancements in Pakistan’s agriculture sector, once considered the backbone of the national economy.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding the recent visit of the Prime Minister to China, according to a news release.

During the meeting, participants discussed the possibility of sending provincial experts from the agriculture sector to China for further development and knowledge exchange.

Ahsan Iqbal said the exchange of trade delegations would help build trust between the private sectors of the two countries, adding Pakistan would raise the issue of easing visa procedures for its entrepreneurs with the Chinese embassy.

He also mentioned that Pakistan was utilizing all available resources to ensure the safety of Chinese investors and officials.

The minister reiterated the Federal government’s commitment to providing all possible facilities to private investors and taking necessary steps to remove obstacles hindering foreign investment, ensuring a conducive environment for trade and investment.

He directed the relevant authorities to complete and submit a framework for the transfer of Chinese industries to Pakistan within a week, outlining the standards and outcomes required for the quality and success of industrial sectors.