Ahsan Chairs Key Meeting On Establishing National Center For Brand Development
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday chaired a high-level consultative meeting on the establishment of the National Center for Brand Development (NCBD), underscoring the urgent need for Pakistan to build a strong and cohesive national identity.
Among others, the meeting was attended by heads of private sector institutions and leading branding experts, who came together to discuss a unified approach toward enhancing Pakistan’s global image.
Addressing the gathering, Ahsan Iqbal said forming a powerful national brand was crucial for the country’s socio-economic development and international positioning.
“Creating a strong national brand and identity for Pakistan is the need of the hour,” he said, adding that “our national identity is reflected in our products, and by promoting these, we are in fact promoting Pakistan’s image to the world.”
The minister highlighted the importance of collaboration between the corporate sector, industries and national stakeholders to drive this vision forward.
He called on businesses and industrial leaders to play a proactive role in shaping and projecting a unified image of Pakistan that resonates globally.
“We must create our own distinct identity and brand. Corporate entities and industries must contribute to highlighting our shared national character,” he added.
Ahsan Iqbal also stressed the need for greater efforts in showcasing Pakistan’s cultural heritage and creative industries as part of a broader branding strategy.
“We need to brand ourselves to build a positive global image,” he remarked. “This includes refraining from negative narratives about our own country.”
Drawing an analogy, he said, “If someone belongs to a respectable family, they always act in ways that uphold its honor. Unfortunately, at the national level, it is disheartening to see many people quick to criticize their own country.”
The minister reiterated that developing a unified and compelling national brand was essential for elevating Pakistan’s profile on the international stage. “It is imperative that we present both our identity and our products as a strong, cohesive national brand to the world.”
