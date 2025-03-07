Ahsan Chairs Maiden Committee Meeting On Export Facilitation Scheme
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 10:15 PM
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday chaired the first meeting of the committee formed by the prime minister to review the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS), along with Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday chaired the first meeting of the committee formed by the prime minister to review the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS), along with Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan.
The meeting was attended by Secretary Commerce, Chief Economist of the Planning Commission, representatives from the Federal board of Revenue (FBR), and senior officials from relevant ministries, a news release said.
More than 60 representatives from the business community participated via video link in a detailed consultative session with government officials.
The FBR briefed the committee on the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS), its recent amendments, and areas where misuse has been identified.
The committee was informed that EFS, introduced in 2021, has seen an increase in licenses from 800 to approximately 2,000.
A special drive initiated in May 2024 to curb misuse has led to significant improvements, particularly in the textile industry, which has witnessed notable value addition.
Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal emphasized that the prime minister’s directive for export facilitation was aimed at providing a comprehensive framework to support investors and enhance Pakistan’s export potential.
He reiterated the government’s commitment to creating a business-friendly environment in line with its export strategy, urging the business community to align with evolving global trends.
He underscored the importance of achieving the ambitious target of $60 billion in exports, stating that Pakistan’s economic future depends on rapid and sustainable export growth.
Highlighting the government’s URAAN Pakistan agenda, the minister stressed that developing the export sector was not just a policy objective but a fundamental necessity for national economic stability, security and sovereignty.
He called for exponential growth in exports, urging businesses to move beyond incremental increases of $1 billion to $1.5 billion and aim for leaps of $5 billion to $10 billion. Given the changing global trade landscape, marked by rising tariffs and protectionism, he emphasized the need for Pakistan to strengthen its production and industrial base to remain competitive.
The minister further pointed out that businesses must adopt efficiency-driven models, leveraging innovation and technology to secure a strong position in global markets.
He stressed that capital investment should be a top priority to enhance Pakistan’s presence in international trade and attract foreign investment.
The committee directed the FBR to stop the implementation of the revised EFS for the iron and steel sector until the committee finalized its recommendations.
Recent Stories
Two foreign tourists rescued after getting ost while Skiing at Siri Paye
Punjab govt allows teachers' holiday on Saturdays during Ramadan
Muqam expresses grief over passing of ANP leader Mutawakal Khan Advocate
18 power looms caught stealing electricity
UAF, KOICA to further expand collaboration in nutrition, eco-friendly initiative ..
Cabinet expansion to strengthen governance: Talal
China's Hubei building a world-famous cultural tourism destination
No complaint filed against labour Secretary Sindh: Sindh Minister for Labour and ..
Ahsan chairs maiden committee meeting on Export Facilitation Scheme
DIG Hazara issue directives for traffic management during Ramadan
China's economic resilience, openness bring opportunities to the world: Global e ..
NA committee reviews progress on Mustafa Aamir murder case
More Stories From Business
-
Ahsan chairs maiden committee meeting on Export Facilitation Scheme2 minutes ago
-
National development impossible without active participation of women: Ahsan Iqbal24 minutes ago
-
Early cotton sowing in full swing in South Punjab2 hours ago
-
Consumers complain about poor quality of goods at Ramazan Bazaars3 hours ago
-
PSX holds Gong Ceremony for listing of Barkat Frisian Agro Limited3 hours ago
-
SBP injects over Rs 11.6 trillion in the market3 hours ago
-
Stock markets, bitcoin down as Trump policies roil markets3 hours ago
-
Kitchen Items’ prices dip by 0.09pc6 hours ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 685 points6 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs3,000 per tola7 hours ago
-
Factory orders in Germany down 7% in January7 hours ago
-
China's foreign exchange reserves rise to 3.23 trln USD7 hours ago