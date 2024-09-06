Ahsan Chairs Meeting Of National Force On Human Resource & Skill Development
Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2024 | 09:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday chaired a meeting of the National Task Force on Human Resource and Skill Development to discuss a comprehensive national HR development strategy.
“The task force aims to address the skills gap in Pakistan and harness the country's human resource potential,” a news release said.
The meeting was attended among others by the Secretary Planning Commission, Members Planning Commission, and officials from the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), and National University of Technology (NUTECH).
Other stakeholders in attendance included representatives from the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Pakistan Overseas Employment Promoters Association (POEPA), and Pakistan Software Exchange board (PSEB).
Ahsan Iqbal directed all stakeholders to prepare a National Human Resource Strategy within the next few months and
share it with provinces for implementation.
He emphasized the need for improving the education sector, stating, "Unless we make a united effort to consider education one of our top national targets, we cannot change the current state and quality of education.
"
The minister also highlighted the need for connecting the labor workforce with the right opportunities, noting that 50 percent of Pakistan's current labor workforce is confined to Saudi Arabia and Gulf countries.
He advised relevant ministries and departments to create opportunities for sending labor to other countries in need of skilled labor.
Ahsan Iqbal stressed that the strategy must include a vision for training teachers effectively to bridge the gap of illiteracy, saying, "The strategy must include a vision of how many teachers need to be trained effectively to bridge the gap of illiteracy."
He also emphasized the importance of adopting target-based approaches to improve the quality of Pakistani human resource, stating, "The development of human resources is the key to the development of nations... adopting target-based approaches to improve the quality of Pakistani human resource is the only way forward to enhance workforce progress."
The meeting concluded with a commitment to creating a National Human Resource Strategy based on domain-specific recommendations from all departments.
Recent Stories
Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore
Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Gold surges with an increase of Rs. 1400 per tola2 hours ago
-
Euro area 2nd quarter GDP growth revised lower3 hours ago
-
Commerce minister pays homage by visiting martyrs' families3 hours ago
-
Canada adds 22,000 jobs in August, unemployment rises to 6.6%4 hours ago
-
Governor KPK assures tobacco royalties4 hours ago
-
US adds 142,000 jobs in August, less than estimates4 hours ago
-
Policy board to bring progress, transparency in economic planning process of country: Ahsan Iqbal7 hours ago
-
Short-term inflation eases further by 0.15%7 hours ago
-
Tanveer pays tribute to armed forces on Defence Day8 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs1,400 to Rs.263,500 per tola8 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes11 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates12 hours ago