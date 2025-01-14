Ahsan Chairs Meeting On Gwadar Ports’ Effective Operationalization
Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2025 | 08:35 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday chaired a meeting that focused on devising short and medium-term strategies for effective operationalization of Gwadar Deep Seaport within six months.
Among others, the meeting was attended by Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra, Member infrastructure Waqas Anwar, senior officials from the Planning Commission, and representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Communications, Maritime Affairs, Railways, and Petroleum, as well as the Gwadar Port Authority and other relevant departments. Representatives from various embassies also participated via video link, a news release said.
Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the importance of comparing Gwadar’s trade costs with other regional ports, including those in Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Bishkek and Tashkent.
Highlighting Gwadar’s strategic importance, the minister noted that it served as the shortest trade route to Xinyang, a prefecture-level city in southeastern Henan province of China.
He urged the private sector to share detailed proposals to enhance trade through the port, assuring full government support in providing relevant data.
The minister also stressed the need to facilitate the private sector in bringing more shipments to Gwadar, which has so far handled traffic mainly through government initiatives.
Addressing concerns regarding Gwadar’s infrastructure, Ahsan Iqbal clarified that there were no water issues due to the availability of a desalination plant, and most areas now have access to electricity.
He emphasized the port’s capability to handle significant cargo volumes, citing past performance of 600,000 tons of cargo handled efficiently.
The minister further highlighted Gwadar’s potential as a key hub for trade with Central Asian Republics, given its proximity and capability to handle imports and exports efficiently.
He directed the Ministry of Maritime Affairs to draft a comprehensive and actionable roadmap for Gwadar’s development,
incorporating strategies to enhance industrial zones and optimize traffic along the western provincial route.
The meeting concluded with a commitment to creating a practical and collaborative action plan to fully operationalize Gwadar Port and unlock its potential as a regional trade hub.
