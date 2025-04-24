Ahsan chairs meeting to finalize integrated strategy for Gwadar Port operationalization

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday chaired a review meeting of the Prime Minister’s Committee on the Operationalization of Gwadar Port that focused on progress and finalizing a coordinated action plan for the effective operationalization of the deep seaport.

The session was attended by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar, Member Infrastructure Waqas Anwar, and senior representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Interior, Maritime Affairs, Industries, Commerce, and relevant provincial departments, a news release said.

Member Infrastructure Waqas Anwar briefed the forum on the implementation status of previous decisions, followed by updates from the concerned ministries.

Ahsan Iqbal stressed the importance of integrating local communities, particularly the fishing sector, into the economic framework being developed around Gwadar, emphasizing development efforts must not marginalize the local population and that their livelihoods should be secured alongside foreign investments.

The minister called for linking the fisheries sector and the broader Blue Economy with national programs such as the Uraan Pakistan Export Enhancement Strategy, directing a comprehensive business plan for Gwadar be developed by engaging qualified consultants with relevant sectoral expertise.

Highlighting Gwadar’s proximity to Muscat, just twelve hours by sea, he reiterated the strategic value of establishing a Pakistan-GCC trade corridor via the Gwadar-Muscat maritime route.

He underscored the need for an integrated approach involving road, rail and port connectivity to support trade and economic integration with the region.

Ahsan Iqbal stressed the early completion of key infrastructure projects, particularly the N-85 and Coastal Highway, to support logistics and improve accessibility to the port.

He said that before organizing investment forums or inviting foreign delegations, it is essential to ensure functional infrastructure and a secure environment.

He also reviewed the progress on the Safe City Project in Gwadar and directed the Ministry of Interior and the Government of Balochistan to ensure timely implementation.

The minister also directed fast-tracking of the ML-4 railway project and called for the development of Gwadar as a dedicated mining port, with appropriate ore-handling infrastructure to support the mining sector in Balochistan.

He emphasized the need for continuity in project leadership and instructed the provincial government to appoint full-time and competent project directors to avoid administrative delays.

Regarding urban planning, the minister reviewed the existing Gwadar Urban Development Plan and directed the relevant authorities to prepare and submit a revised PC-1 to CDWP.

He also asked the Additional Chief Secretary of Balochistan to share provincial development plans with the federal government so they could be aligned with the broader objectives of the Uraan Pakistan framework.

Addressing delays in land allocation, the minister noted that the 40-year development agreement for the port should not be activated until land is formally transferred. He expressed concern that this process has been pending for over a decade and asked for urgent resolution in the national interest.

To facilitate foreign investment, he proposed establishing a secure residential area for international staff and visitors, taking inspiration from models such as Sharm El Sheikh and Dammam.

He encouraged the development of tourism infrastructure in Gwadar, including coastal resorts, and invited international hospitality brands to invest in the region, calling for a comparative study of Gwadar’s facilities with other regional ports such as Sohar and Jebel Ali to guide policy decisions and improve competitiveness.

From 2025 to 2027, the government will prioritize activities such as engagement with Afghan transit traders to strengthen trade with Central Asian Republics, feasibility studies for roll-on/roll-off (RO-RO) terminals, and consultations with major global shipping lines like COSCO, CMA, and CGM. Infrastructure improvements through the M-8 Motorway, Eastbay Expressway, and ML-4 are also included in the strategic roadmap.

The minister underlined that inclusive development must remained central to all initiatives, and that the local fishing community should continue to be engaged through formal platforms.

He appreciated ongoing efforts to align provincial aquaculture strategies from Sindh and Balochistan with national objectives and capacity-building in maritime sectors, as part of Uraan Pakistan.

He expressed concern over the absence of the Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) from the meeting and directed the Ministry to write to the Chief Minister of Balochistan to ensure GDA’s active participation in future meetings.

He also asked that a detailed update on the Gwadar Master Plan implementation be submitted within three days.

The minister emphasized that the focus must now shift from planning to timely execution.

He reiterated the federal government’s resolve to move forward with coordinated measures to support economic activity in Gwadar, improve regional connectivity, and align local development efforts with broader national priorities under Uraan Pakistan.