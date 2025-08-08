Ahsan Chairs Meeting To Review Preparations For Allama Iqbal’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday chaired a meeting to review preparations for the commemoration of Allama Iqbal’s 150th birth anniversary.
Senior officials from relevant ministries and departments attended the meeting, said a news release.
The minister announced that the anniversary will be marked with year-long activities from November 9, 2026, to November 9, 2027, encompassing both national and international events.
The celebrations will pay tribute to Iqbal’s enduring philosophy, thought, and poetry, while highlighting their relevance to contemporary national development.
He underscored the importance of aligning Iqbal’s vision with Pakistan’s development agenda. “Iqbal’s message is universal, timeless, and continues to inspire people across the world,” he added.
Ahsan described Allama Iqbal as a great thinker who envisioned the nation’s future and ignited the movement for freedom. His poetry sparked the freedom movement during the colonial era and gave ideological maturity to the foundation of Pakistan.
He remarked that the symbol of Iqbal’s “Shaheen” has been adopted as the emblem for Uraan Pakistan, a national initiative aimed at inspiring the country’s youth. “Disseminating Iqbal’s philosophy is essential to counter intellectual fragmentation and to foster unity,” he added.
The minister highlighted that countries such as Turkey, Iran, and other Muslim nations honour Iqbal as the poet of the Ummah. “Iran has expressed interest in collaborating with Pakistan to co-produce a feature film on Allama Iqbal, and we also intend to develop a high-quality drama series depicting his life and works,” he revealed.
Recent Stories
FAO Food Price Index edges up in July
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team inspects progress on ‘Lifeline Water Supply ..
HomeNet Pakistan, with SMEDA organises a policy dialogue women empowerment
'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as deadline for students to accept ..
Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Au ..
Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Design and Magnetic Wireless Char ..
Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in advertising
World Robot Conference opens in Beijing
Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesia
Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Indian attacks against Pakistan
Relief for electricity consumers as protected units likely to increase from 200 ..
Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahore flyover
More Stories From Business
-
Ahsan chairs meeting to review preparations for Allama Iqbal’s 150th birth anniversary33 seconds ago
-
HomeNet Pakistan, with SMEDA organises a policy dialogue women empowerment34 minutes ago
-
KPRA team visits business entities in Mardan41 minutes ago
-
Material Testing Lab being upgraded51 minutes ago
-
Kitchen items’ prices up by 0.05 pc2 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs500 to Rs 362,700 per tola3 hours ago
-
Commerce Minister urges timber traders to grow forests, assures full Support on trade hurdles3 hours ago
-
Relief for electricity consumers as protected units likely to increase from 200 to 3004 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 20258 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 20258 hours ago
-
Punjab Life Insurance Company to serve as pro-people institution: Minister Mujtaba17 hours ago