Ahsan Chairs Meeting To Review Preparations For Allama Iqbal’s 150th Birth Anniversary

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2025 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday chaired a meeting to review preparations for the commemoration of Allama Iqbal’s 150th birth anniversary.

Senior officials from relevant ministries and departments attended the meeting, said a news release.

The minister announced that the anniversary will be marked with year-long activities from November 9, 2026, to November 9, 2027, encompassing both national and international events.

The celebrations will pay tribute to Iqbal’s enduring philosophy, thought, and poetry, while highlighting their relevance to contemporary national development.

He underscored the importance of aligning Iqbal’s vision with Pakistan’s development agenda. “Iqbal’s message is universal, timeless, and continues to inspire people across the world,” he added.

Ahsan described Allama Iqbal as a great thinker who envisioned the nation’s future and ignited the movement for freedom. His poetry sparked the freedom movement during the colonial era and gave ideological maturity to the foundation of Pakistan.

He remarked that the symbol of Iqbal’s “Shaheen” has been adopted as the emblem for Uraan Pakistan, a national initiative aimed at inspiring the country’s youth. “Disseminating Iqbal’s philosophy is essential to counter intellectual fragmentation and to foster unity,” he added.

The minister highlighted that countries such as Turkey, Iran, and other Muslim nations honour Iqbal as the poet of the Ummah. “Iran has expressed interest in collaborating with Pakistan to co-produce a feature film on Allama Iqbal, and we also intend to develop a high-quality drama series depicting his life and works,” he revealed.

More Stories From Business