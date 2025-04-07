Ahsan chairs steering committee meeting on socio-political domain

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Monday chaired the second steering committee meeting on the socio-political domain, following the directives of the Central Apex Committee concerning the revised National Action Plan 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Monday chaired the second steering committee meeting on the socio-political domain, following the directives of the Central Apex Committee concerning the revised National Action Plan 2021.

During the meeting, the minister emphasized the critical challenge of terrorism the country was currently facing in Balochistan, a news release said.

He noted that, in addition to kinetic measures, non-kinetic actions, particularly socio-economic uplift in districts affected by conflict, were essential to improve the situation in a sustainable manner.

He recalled that in 2017-18 during PML-N’s previous tenure, National Internal Security Policy (2018-23) was developed in collaboration with all stakeholders and the approval of civil-military leadership.

The Primary objective of this policy was to build on the success of Operation Zarb-e-Azb by prioritising non-kinetic measures. The NISP (2018) provided a comprehensive framework that incorporated actions in administrative, social, economic, political and information domains to consolidate peace in the country.

Unfortunately, the previous government did not implement the NISP (2018) which led to the reversal of gains achieved against terrorism and extremism. Resultantly, the Policy document resonates with the situation as much today as it did in 2018, and should continue to guide the government.

The creation of this committee, according to the minister, was to ensure that while security agencies perform their duties effectively, civilian agencies must complement their efforts.

A holistic approach to counterterrorism needs to be adopted, with inclusive development and governance as the core principle of the agenda.

Ahsan Iqbal emphasized that a nation’s development could not be achieved without internal peace and harmony.

The minister highlighted the importance of provincial governments in this endeavor, particularly after the 18th Constitutional Amendment, which granted provinces greater authority and resources.

He stressed that provinces needed to take charge of their developmental, educational and governance initiatives, particularly in addressing the fires of terrorism.

He also emphasized that this must be viewed as a national agenda, with provinces playing a proactive role, adding effective collaboration and communication among provinces were vital to achieving success.

Ahsan Iqbal called for the empowerment of local governments where they existed and, where they do not, the district administrations should be strengthened.

He pointed out that, unfortunately, there has been no real devolution of powers to the grassroots level.

He urged provinces to understand the necessity of decentralizing authority to ensure better governance and public welfare.

He further mentioned that in 2022, the Federal government had directed to begin developmental work in the 20 poorest districts of Pakistan.

The federal government had committed to contributing 50% of the required funding, with provinces also expected to allocate their share.

However, the minister noted with concern that the provinces had not yet committed the necessary funds, and directed that they do so without delay.

The minister also emphasized the need for promoting educational reforms to combat extremism, pointing out the necessity of ensuring that children in madrassas have access to broader career options.

He stressed that education systems should equip students with skills in various fields like medicine and engineering, rather than limiting them to religious vocations.

The minister underscored the importance of promoting religious tolerance, interfaith dialogue and the rights of religious minorities.

He proposed that religious harmony and anti-hate speech initiatives be prioritized in the national curriculum, which should also focus on the development of a more inclusive society.

Ahsan Iqbal also highlighted the need for educational infrastructure in areas lacking access to high schools, particularly for girls, and stressed the importance of ensuring that such schools be established at the union council level.

He also praised the progress made in Narowal, where 5,000 out of 7,000 university students were girls, and reaffirmed the commitment to promoting girls' education for the betterment of future generations.

The minister further called for increased vigilance within schools to ensure that teachers with extremist inclinations do not influence students, advocating for the introduction of a positive curriculum designed to foster national unity and moderation in students.

Addressing the issue of teacher training, Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the need for regular refresher courses for educators, saying these courses should be conducted urgently, with the federal government prepared to support provincial governments in this regard.

He also urged provincial governments to strengthen their engagement with the public and improve communication channels between the people and government representatives. He suggested that open forums, such as open court hearings, should be held by district commissioners to ensure transparency and accountability.

Moreover, the minister reiterated the importance of fostering a strong ideological foundation in youth, highlighting the need to promote the ideas of Allama Iqbal, particularly in addressing extremism, and announced plans to establish provincial branches of the Iqbal academy.