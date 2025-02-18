Open Menu

Ahsan, Chinese Envoy Discuss Future Areas Of Collaboration

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2025 | 10:43 PM

Ahsan, Chinese envoy discuss future areas of collaboration

Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong called on the Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong called on the Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal here on Tuesday.

The meeting underscored the deep-rooted and time-tested friendship between Pakistan and China and reaffirmed the commitment of both sides to further strengthening bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors, a news release said.

The two sides discussed ongoing and future areas of collaboration, with a particular focus on economic and infrastructure development.

The minister extended warm greetings to the Chinese envoy on the occasion of the Chinese New Year and expressed Pakistan’s best wishes for the continued prosperity of the Chinese people.

Ahsan Iqbal reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to advancing key initiatives under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and emphasized the importance of aligning developmental priorities for mutual benefit.

The ambassador reaffirmed China’s unwavering support for Pakistan’s economic development and reiterated the strategic nature of the Pakistan-China partnership.

Both sides expressed their determination to continue working closely on shared objectives and strengthening people-to-people ties.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Khor Kalba Mangrove Centre joins Wetlands Link Int ..

Khor Kalba Mangrove Centre joins Wetlands Link International

1 minute ago
 ADASI launches next-gen GPS-less navigation, secur ..

ADASI launches next-gen GPS-less navigation, secure flight control to strengthen ..

16 minutes ago
 Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs MoUs with Han ..

Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs MoUs with Hanwha, LIG of Korea to collabora ..

16 minutes ago
 'China Travel with Chinese Films' project launched ..

'China Travel with Chinese Films' project launched to attract international visi ..

31 minutes ago
 Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs LoI with Kore ..

Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs LoI with Korean Defense Agency of Technolog ..

31 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends 2nd day of ID ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends 2nd day of IDEX and NAVDEX 2025

31 minutes ago
Two arrested, including PO, involved in human traf ..

Two arrested, including PO, involved in human trafficking, visa fraud

12 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund sponsors 6 ventures at IDEX 2025

Khalifa Fund sponsors 6 ventures at IDEX 2025

46 minutes ago
 Int'l Hockey teams depart Pakistan after successfu ..

Int'l Hockey teams depart Pakistan after successful tournament

16 minutes ago
 Babar Azam confident of defending Champions Trophy ..

Babar Azam confident of defending Champions Trophy title

16 minutes ago
 Court acquits accused in drugs smuggling case

Court acquits accused in drugs smuggling case

16 minutes ago
 Justajoo Foundation to hold Ist Women Conference o ..

Justajoo Foundation to hold Ist Women Conference on Feb 19

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business