Ahsan, Chinese Envoy Discuss Future Areas Of Collaboration
Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2025 | 10:43 PM
Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong called on the Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal here on Tuesday
The meeting underscored the deep-rooted and time-tested friendship between Pakistan and China and reaffirmed the commitment of both sides to further strengthening bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors, a news release said.
The two sides discussed ongoing and future areas of collaboration, with a particular focus on economic and infrastructure development.
The minister extended warm greetings to the Chinese envoy on the occasion of the Chinese New Year and expressed Pakistan’s best wishes for the continued prosperity of the Chinese people.
Ahsan Iqbal reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to advancing key initiatives under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and emphasized the importance of aligning developmental priorities for mutual benefit.
The ambassador reaffirmed China’s unwavering support for Pakistan’s economic development and reiterated the strategic nature of the Pakistan-China partnership.
Both sides expressed their determination to continue working closely on shared objectives and strengthening people-to-people ties.
