Ahsan Directs Development Of Marketing Templates, Packages For Gwadar Port's Cost-effective Trade Routes

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Ahsan directs development of marketing templates, packages for Gwadar Port's cost-effective trade routes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday directed the quarters concerned to prepare marketing templates and packages, showcasing Gwadar Deep Seaport ’s cost-effective trade routes and potential incentives for international businesses.

"These materials will be distributed through Pakistan’s embassies and missions worldwide to promote Gwadar Port on a global scale," he said while chairing a high-level meeting on the operationalization of Gwadar Port here, a news release said.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Planning Commission, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Communications, Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Petroleum, and other relevant departments. Representatives from embassies participated in the discussion via video link.

During the meeting, the minister emphasized Gwadar Port’s strategic significance as one of Pakistan’s most valuable assets.

He highlighted that Gwadar provided the shortest trade route to Gulf and Central Asian countries, including Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan, and has immense potential to serve as a key regional trans-shipment hub.

The minister noted the lack of commercial analysis and a comprehensive operational plan for Gwadar Port, calling for immediate efforts to unlock its potential.

He stressed the need for a robust action plan within six months to generate trade traffic through the port. "This initiative aims to create job opportunities for local residents and boost the regional economy."

The minister urged the Balochistan Mining Department to develop proposals for exporting finished white marble instead of raw materials, emphasizing the importance of value addition to enhance Pakistan’s mineral exports.

To ensure Gwadar remains competitive in the region, Ahsan Iqbal instructed the National Logistics Cell (NLC) to conduct a detailed cost analysis for trans-shipment routes.

He highlighted the need for competitive pricing and viable logistics solutions to attract international trade.

The minister also called for focused efforts to facilitate trade between Gulf countries and China through Gwadar, presenting it as the most economical and efficient route for imports and exports.

He reiterated that the port offered the cheapest shipping options and must be marketed aggressively to the international community.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to making Gwadar a thriving regional trade hub, with all stakeholders directed to work collaboratively toward this goal.

