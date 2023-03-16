UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Directs HEC To Establish Framework For Performance Management System At Public-sector Varsities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2023 | 09:11 PM

Ahsan directs HEC to establish framework for performance management system at public-sector varsities

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday directed Higher Education Commission (HEC) to establish a comprehensive framework for a state-of-the-art performance management system in the public sector varsities aimed at imparting quality education with improved faculty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday directed Higher Education Commission (HEC) to establish a comprehensive framework for a state-of-the-art performance management system in the public sector varsities aimed at imparting quality education with improved faculty.

He made these directions while chairing a meeting to review the progress of the framework for institutional performance and audit of public sector universities.

The meeting was attended by the officials of HEC, Member Science & Technology, Planning Commission and other stakeholders.

The minister directed HEC to ensure quality standards in the higher education sector in light of the seven pillars and associated Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for standardization.

The pillars include quality and impact of research & innovation, university-industry linkages, technology enablement, corporate governance; community service and graduate quality & employability.

Meanwhile, in a separate meeting, the minister reviewed the progress of IT training and certification programs executed by the HEC.

The basic objective of the meeting was to improve the certification programs by making a comprehensive framework.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Ahsan Iqbal Education Progress HEC

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi, Zaki Nusseibeh discuss remote high ..

Noura Al Kaabi, Zaki Nusseibeh discuss remote higher education opportunities, ch ..

21 minutes ago
 Faheem Khan Afridi appointed director Hajj Jeddah

Faheem Khan Afridi appointed director Hajj Jeddah

24 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs transparent distribution of f ..

Commissioner directs transparent distribution of free wheat flour to deserving f ..

24 minutes ago
 Moldova to Receive Over $10Mln in Financial Aid Fr ..

Moldova to Receive Over $10Mln in Financial Aid From UK - Foreign Minister

24 minutes ago
 Sen. Graham Says Introducing Bill to Codify US Sup ..

Sen. Graham Says Introducing Bill to Codify US Supreme Court Gun Rights Decision ..

24 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed approves new strategic plans ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves new strategic plans of Dubai’s judicial entities

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.