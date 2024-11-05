Open Menu

Ahsan Discusses Development Agenda With Pakistan’s Envoy To UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Ahsan discusses development agenda with Pakistan’s envoy to UN

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal met with Ambassador Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations (UN), and discussed the country’s development agenda, COP29 preparations, and economic growth strategies.

“Pakistan is aligned with the UN’s development agenda. It will actively participate in the COP29 conference in Baku this month and discuss its strategic priorities about effectively tackling the confronted environmental challenges,” he said in a recent meeting with the envoy, according to a news release on Tuesday.

He said the Pakistani delegation would stress the need for strengthening regional cooperation to strengthen the environmental stance.

During COP29, the minister said, there would be a significant international participation in the Round Table on Environment to be held in the Pakistan Pavilion.

Talking about Pakistan's continuous efforts for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan was the first country to adopt the SDGs in the Parliament as soon as they were introduced and set.

"All our development projects are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals," the minister said, adding that the SDG Unit was established in the Ministry of Planning following the announcement of the UNSDGs.

“Today the unit is functioning as a regular department.”

He said as many as 17 task forces in the Ministry of Planning were being established on a fast-track basis, which would monitor projects at the national and provincial levels, ensuring their complete alignment with the objectives of the SDGs.

The minister also commented on the stock market’s improved situation in Pakistan and said that out of 530 companies; only 70 companies have exports of more than $10,000.

Ahsan Iqbal encouraged companies to increase exports and effectively use their potential in the global market, saying that "every enterprise in Pakistan should set an export target of more than $10,000."

He expressed satisfaction over the recent wave of investment under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and said the council was providing an enabling environment for promoting large investments and business opportunities.

He expressed the hope that ongoing investment and economic reforms would lead Pakistan towards sustainable development.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Exports Business Ahsan Iqbal Parliament Baku Lead Enterprise Sudanese Pound Market All

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accel ..

Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accelerate Digital Transformation a ..

22 seconds ago
 TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin ..

TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin Tone Bias in Imaging Technolog ..

3 minutes ago
 Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws ..

Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws to tackle smog

2 hours ago
 Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from ..

Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from Attock Jail

3 hours ago
 SC two senior judges write letter to CJP Afridi, a ..

SC two senior judges write letter to CJP Afridi, ask for full court on 26th Cons ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Water Week 2024; Ahsan seeks global support to com ..

Water Week 2024; Ahsan seeks global support to combat Pakistan’s climate-relat ..

15 hours ago
 Serbia's construction minister to resign after fat ..

Serbia's construction minister to resign after fatal roof collapse

15 hours ago
 Woman injured in Okara firing

Woman injured in Okara firing

15 hours ago
 Terrorist killed, weapon, ammunition recovered: IS ..

Terrorist killed, weapon, ammunition recovered: ISPR

15 hours ago
 Increasing number of judges to help provide speedy ..

Increasing number of judges to help provide speedy justice: Advisor to Prime Min ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business