Ahsan Discusses Development Agenda With Pakistan’s Envoy To UN
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal met with Ambassador Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations (UN), and discussed the country’s development agenda, COP29 preparations, and economic growth strategies.
“Pakistan is aligned with the UN’s development agenda. It will actively participate in the COP29 conference in Baku this month and discuss its strategic priorities about effectively tackling the confronted environmental challenges,” he said in a recent meeting with the envoy, according to a news release on Tuesday.
He said the Pakistani delegation would stress the need for strengthening regional cooperation to strengthen the environmental stance.
During COP29, the minister said, there would be a significant international participation in the Round Table on Environment to be held in the Pakistan Pavilion.
Talking about Pakistan's continuous efforts for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan was the first country to adopt the SDGs in the Parliament as soon as they were introduced and set.
"All our development projects are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals," the minister said, adding that the SDG Unit was established in the Ministry of Planning following the announcement of the UNSDGs.
“Today the unit is functioning as a regular department.”
He said as many as 17 task forces in the Ministry of Planning were being established on a fast-track basis, which would monitor projects at the national and provincial levels, ensuring their complete alignment with the objectives of the SDGs.
The minister also commented on the stock market’s improved situation in Pakistan and said that out of 530 companies; only 70 companies have exports of more than $10,000.
Ahsan Iqbal encouraged companies to increase exports and effectively use their potential in the global market, saying that "every enterprise in Pakistan should set an export target of more than $10,000."
He expressed satisfaction over the recent wave of investment under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and said the council was providing an enabling environment for promoting large investments and business opportunities.
He expressed the hope that ongoing investment and economic reforms would lead Pakistan towards sustainable development.
Recent Stories
Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accelerate Digital Transformation a ..
TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin Tone Bias in Imaging Technolog ..
Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws to tackle smog
Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from Attock Jail
SC two senior judges write letter to CJP Afridi, ask for full court on 26th Cons ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2024
Water Week 2024; Ahsan seeks global support to combat Pakistan’s climate-relat ..
Serbia's construction minister to resign after fatal roof collapse
Woman injured in Okara firing
Terrorist killed, weapon, ammunition recovered: ISPR
Increasing number of judges to help provide speedy justice: Advisor to Prime Min ..
More Stories From Business
-
Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accelerate Digital Transformation across Trade and Logi ..22 seconds ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs.500 per tola41 minutes ago
-
New Zealand household living costs up 3.8 pct2 hours ago
-
German industrial energy consumption falls sharply in 20232 hours ago
-
SECP conducts start up summit 2024, in Karachi3 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 20246 hours ago
-
Water Week 2024; Ahsan seeks global support to combat Pakistan’s climate-related challenges15 hours ago
-
Stock markets hesitant before knife-edge US election16 hours ago
-
Uzbek-Pakistani business forum: fostering trade,economic collaboration17 hours ago