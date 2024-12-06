Ahsan Discusses Hydropower Projects With China Company
Published December 06, 2024
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday held a meeting with General Manager of China Energy International Group and discussed 21 mega projects the company delivered in Pakistan with a cumulative value of more than $12 billion
The group's two most important hydropower projects with total capacity of 1570 megawatt include Azad Pattan hydro power project (700 megawatt) and Sukki Kinari project (870 megawatt) with a cumulative investment of $3.5 billion, a news release said.
Ahsan Iqbal said "The Azad Pattan hydropower project holds immense significance for Pakistan's sustainable energy future. It exemplifies bilateral cooperation, regional development and a shared vision for sustainable infrastructure."
The minister commended Energy China's unwavering commitment for successful implementation of Azad Pattan Hydro power project.
The China Energy International Group assured the minister its adherence to project's development timelines as per directions of Government of Pakistan.
Since its presence in Pakistan from 1990s, the group has focused on Pakistani market for more than three decades and has worked in engineering design, construction execution and development of various infrastructure projects like hydro power, thermal power, nuclear power, transmission line, renewable energy, road and highway, water conservation, etc.
The company's general manager Wang Huihua discussed the possibility of exploring potential projects aligned with Pakistan's development priorities particularly in infrastructure development, sustainable development, eco environmental protection, smart cities and CPEC related projects.
