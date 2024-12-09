Ahsan Emphasizes Engineers’ Crucial Role In Shaping Nation’s Progress
Published December 09, 2024 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof. Ahsan Iqbal highlighted on Monday the pivotal role of engineers in shaping the nation’s progress, describing them as the backbone of any society.
Addressing the 2nd International Conference on new trends in Civil Engineering at University of Central Punjab (UCP) here on Monday, he highlighted engineers significant contributions to key national projects such as the Mangla Dam,Tarbela Dam, motorways and nuclear programs,said a press release issued here.
The minister while commenting on the growing population of Pakistan said that according to the latest census, the country’s population growth rate had increased from 2 percent to 2.55 percent and this put immense pressure on resources, agriculture and food security.
He pointed out that the demand for infrastructure has also escalated, saying that in 2013, the federal government’s budget was 340 billion rupees. By 2018, it had increased to 1,000 billion rupees. However, now the budget had decreased to just 700 billion rupees.
Despite the economic challenges, he expressed optimism, pointing out that the stock market had reached a milestone of 100,000 points.
Iqbal emphasized that “if the nation works together, conditions can improve quickly”.
He further said that in the 21st century, the survival of nations depends on the strength of their economies.
The planning minister acknowledged that Pakistan made significant progress since its independence still there were areas where the nation had to advanced further, adding that he underscore the need for continued effort and innovation to keep pace with global developments.
Prof.Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the importance of national unity and collective reflection on the country’s future direction and goals.
He urged that Pakistan’s progress must be rooted in truth, integrity and realistic efforts, warning that relying on false narratives or distractions would hinder the nation’s potential.
He stressed that for Pakistan to thrive, it must embrace a positive and constructive mindset, as the choices made today will define the nation’s legacy for generations to come.
He reminded the participants of the conference that Pakistan was a brand and it was essential to restore its image by maintaining its ideals and thinking. Working together, Pakistan can overcome its challenges, as no external power can propel the country forward without its own efforts.
He urged engineers to come together as a united professional community and rise to the challenges ahead, emphasizing that while time and resources are limited, the opportunities to make a meaningful impact are vast and critical.
