Ahsan Emphasizes Innovation, Technology For Economic Competitiveness

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2024 | 11:10 PM

Ahsan emphasizes innovation, technology for economic competitiveness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Reforms and Special Initiatives, Prof Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday emphasized the critical importance of embracing innovation and technological advancements to ensure Pakistan's competitiveness in the global landscape.

A high-level meeting of the Committee for Digital Pakistan was held today on the special instructions of Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif, said a press release issued here.

The meeting was co-chaired by Minister for Planning, Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of Finance, Muhammad Aurangzeb, and State Minister for Information Technology, Shaza Fatima Khawaja.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders to discuss strategies for accelerating Pakistan's digital transformation.

While talking to the participants of the meeting, Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the critical importance of embracing innovation and technological advancements to ensure Pakistan's competitiveness in the global landscape.

He highlighted the government's significant investments in youth development, including the distribution of free laptops to over a million young people, which has propelled Pakistan to become the third-largest freelancing nation in the world.

The government's significant investments in youth development, including the distribution of free laptops to over a million young people, were highlighted, making Pakistan the third-largest freelancing nation in the world.

The establishment of four major technology and innovation centers across the country was also discussed, aimed at fostering a culture of research, development, and entrepreneurship.

The meeting underscored the need for Pakistan to adopt a proactive approach to harness the benefits of e-commerce, artificial intelligence, and other emerging trends.

The government's commitment to bridging the digital divide was a key focus, with efforts to expand internet connectivity to remote areas and the recent launch of a satellite in partnership with China highlighted as significant milestones.

In conclusion, the Committee for Digital Pakistan reaffirmed the government's dedication to building a knowledge-based economy and transforming Pakistan into a digital powerhouse.

The roadmap developed during the meeting will serve as a guiding framework for implementing initiatives aimed at promoting digital literacy, fostering innovation, and ensuring Pakistan's digital future.

