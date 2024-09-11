Ahsan Emphasizes Innovation, Technology For Economic Competitiveness
Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2024 | 11:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Reforms and Special Initiatives, Prof Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday emphasized the critical importance of embracing innovation and technological advancements to ensure Pakistan's competitiveness in the global landscape.
A high-level meeting of the Committee for Digital Pakistan was held today on the special instructions of Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif, said a press release issued here.
The meeting was co-chaired by Minister for Planning, Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of Finance, Muhammad Aurangzeb, and State Minister for Information Technology, Shaza Fatima Khawaja.
The meeting brought together key stakeholders to discuss strategies for accelerating Pakistan's digital transformation.
While talking to the participants of the meeting, Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the critical importance of embracing innovation and technological advancements to ensure Pakistan's competitiveness in the global landscape.
He highlighted the government's significant investments in youth development, including the distribution of free laptops to over a million young people, which has propelled Pakistan to become the third-largest freelancing nation in the world.
The government's significant investments in youth development, including the distribution of free laptops to over a million young people, were highlighted, making Pakistan the third-largest freelancing nation in the world.
The establishment of four major technology and innovation centers across the country was also discussed, aimed at fostering a culture of research, development, and entrepreneurship.
The meeting underscored the need for Pakistan to adopt a proactive approach to harness the benefits of e-commerce, artificial intelligence, and other emerging trends.
The government's commitment to bridging the digital divide was a key focus, with efforts to expand internet connectivity to remote areas and the recent launch of a satellite in partnership with China highlighted as significant milestones.
In conclusion, the Committee for Digital Pakistan reaffirmed the government's dedication to building a knowledge-based economy and transforming Pakistan into a digital powerhouse.
The roadmap developed during the meeting will serve as a guiding framework for implementing initiatives aimed at promoting digital literacy, fostering innovation, and ensuring Pakistan's digital future.
Recent Stories
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
More Stories From Business
-
Sino-Pak agree to operationalize ‘Gwadar Port' at optimal capacity45 minutes ago
-
CDWP approves Rs 4.289.880 mln for National Center for Manufacturing55 minutes ago
-
ECC consider funds to Rs 238.42 million, for wheat subsidy Schemes 2015-163 hours ago
-
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah observed with due solemnity4 hours ago
-
US consumer inflation annually rises 2.5% in August, slowest increase since February 20215 hours ago
-
KP Govt prepares draft new policy for small industries’ estates5 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 634 points6 hours ago
-
KPT&GC forms HR panel to run company’s affairs6 hours ago
-
Indonesian Charge d'Affaires for further promoting mutual trade7 hours ago
-
Pakistan to host 23rd meeting of Ministers of SCO Member States7 hours ago
-
Indonesia ready to negotiate FTA with Pakistan for promoting trade liberalization: Rahmat Hindiarta8 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report8 hours ago