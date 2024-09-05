Ahsan For Adopting Best Pay Scales To Promote Higher Education
Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday stressed the need for adopting a best salary mechanism to promote the higher education in the country.
“It will help attract world-class experts and PhDs in higher education institutions. Currently, it is necessary for the country's future to include Pakistani experts who have completed their PhDs from the world's leading educational institutions in our universities, he said.
The minister expressed these views while chairing a meeting to discuss the performance and recommendations of the task force, established to review the pay scale system in higher education institutions.
The meeting was attended among others by top officials from the Higher Education Commission (HEC), representatives from the finance departments of Federal and provincial institutions and other stakeholders.
He was of the view that providing salaries to highly qualified, expert and skilled teachers according to their abilities was indispensable for the national development.
“To raise the educational standard of the country, we have to invest in the education sector so that the best experts and teachers can offer their services in the higher educational institutions of Pakistan,” he observed.
Addressing the meeting, Ahsan Iqbal said the task force was established during the 16-month tenure of the PDM government to restore the current pay scale in higher educational institutions and align it with global market demands.
He emphasized that even in emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing; it was challenging to attract top-notch professors under the current pay scale of Grade 21.
He pointed out that many PhD holders, who have studied abroad under the country's educational bond, often preferred private sector jobs or seek better opportunities in the middle East.
The minister stressed that increasing the number of PhDs should not merely focus on producing degree holders but on preparing talented individuals who could contribute to Pakistan’s development.
The minister underscored that low salaries justify the migration of talented youth abroad, resulting in the country losing access to highly skilled professionals.
He emphasized the importance of providing excellent opportunities within Pakistan to retain these educated and skilled individuals.
Ahsan Iqbal directed all provinces to work with HEC and concerned finance departments to prepare recommendations for restoring the pay scale system.
Once the recommendations are finalized, he said a formal plan would be adopted at the federal and provincial levels.
The minister also directed each province to appoint a representative for this task.
