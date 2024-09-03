Ahsan For Capacity Building Of Youth In Advanced Computing Education
Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday stressed the need for capacity building of youth in advanced computing education, as digitalized education could play an important role in achieving the national goal of development and prosperity.
He expressed these views while chairing a committee meeting of the National Computing Education Accreditation Council (NCEAC), which was attended among others by Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema, Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima, Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Mukhtar Ahmed and senior officials of the Ministry of Planning.
Ahsan Iqbal said the country needed to focus on teachers’ training along with curriculum education, regretting that students were still being taught a 100-year-old curriculum.
He said, “We need to increase capacity in the field of advanced computing. An action plan should be made to become signatories of accords.
”
The minister emphasized the need to train teachers to improve the quality of education in line with modern requirements.
“There are many opportunities available in digital computing and hardware. Equipping the youth with the jewel of education is the most important need of the hour,” he said, stressing that no society could develop without education.
He noted that Pakistan had no shortage of talented youth, who have proven their mettle in the field of information technology globally.
The minister said that it was the responsibility of the council to select the best experts, as “we have to not only educate the youth but also equip them with modern skills.”
He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed that merit and transparency be ensured in the selection of the chairman of the NCEAC and that talented youth be included on a merit basis by adopting international standards.
Recent Stories
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges
TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator
IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife
Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue D ..
More Stories From Business
-
Aurangzeb vows to continue with tax reforms, rightsizing for macroeconomic stability5 minutes ago
-
PSX gains 73 points5 minutes ago
-
CDNS to achieve mark of Rs 160 billion in fresh bonds2 hours ago
-
SECP Issues warning against fraudulent social media groups3 hours ago
-
Over 1.2m cotton bales recorded at ginneries till Aug 313 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim4 hours ago
-
Gold rates decrease by Rs1,000 to Rs.261,500 per tola4 hours ago
-
Türkiye's annual inflation slows to 13-month low in August4 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange up at open4 hours ago
-
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights5 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes7 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago