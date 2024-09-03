Open Menu

Ahsan For Capacity Building Of Youth In Advanced Computing Education

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Ahsan for capacity building of youth in advanced computing education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday stressed the need for capacity building of youth in advanced computing education, as digitalized education could play an important role in achieving the national goal of development and prosperity.

He expressed these views while chairing a committee meeting of the National Computing Education Accreditation Council (NCEAC), which was attended among others by Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema, Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima, Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Mukhtar Ahmed and senior officials of the Ministry of Planning.

Ahsan Iqbal said the country needed to focus on teachers’ training along with curriculum education, regretting that students were still being taught a 100-year-old curriculum.

He said, “We need to increase capacity in the field of advanced computing. An action plan should be made to become signatories of accords.

The minister emphasized the need to train teachers to improve the quality of education in line with modern requirements.

“There are many opportunities available in digital computing and hardware. Equipping the youth with the jewel of education is the most important need of the hour,” he said, stressing that no society could develop without education.

He noted that Pakistan had no shortage of talented youth, who have proven their mettle in the field of information technology globally.

The minister said that it was the responsibility of the council to select the best experts, as “we have to not only educate the youth but also equip them with modern skills.”

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed that merit and transparency be ensured in the selection of the chairman of the NCEAC and that talented youth be included on a merit basis by adopting international standards.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Shortage Prime Minister Technology Ahsan Iqbal Education Mukhtar Ahmed HEC Best Ahad Cheema Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

2 hours ago
 National Assembly nefers bill to increase number o ..

National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

3 hours ago
 TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at ..

TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation

4 hours ago
 After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand P ..

After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..

4 hours ago
 Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int ..

Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

8 hours ago
 GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working env ..

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women

17 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab ..

Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..

17 hours ago
 Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring eco ..

Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator

17 hours ago
 IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecti ..

IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife

17 hours ago
 Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to ..

Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue D ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business